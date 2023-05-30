Who is Jewel and why is she facing backlash for singing the American national anthem? Find out

Jewel received heavy backlash on social media for her performance of The Star Spangled Banner. The singer was chosen to perform at the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While some came to the star’s defense, most of the feedback on social media scrutinized Jewel and her rendition of the national anthem.

Who is Jewel and what did she do?

Jewel is a pop and country singer who is a four-time Grammy nominee. Jewel was chosen to sing the national anthem at Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The singer opted for a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before the 107th running of the infamous race. Jewel proceeded to sing a slow and soulful version of the anthem as she played her guitar to accompany it. The singer’s version of the song left people baffled. The audience was conflicted about how to feel about the version of the anthem. Jewel ended up being on the receiving end of the criticism.

Jewel was announced to be the singer for the ceremony in a news release on May 19 by Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles. He revealed, "The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World.”

The president added, predicting that the singer’s performance would be “memorable” and “moving.” He added, "For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC."

ALSO READ: Why did Lisa Rinna leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Reason REVEALED

Netizens react to Jewel’s performance

Jewel’s performance went viral online after people started pouring in feedback for the singer. A majority of the viewers were displeased and called the singer’s version of the anthem “disrespectful.” One user wrote on social media, "This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem.”

Another added, "I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this.” In the meantime, a third added, "One of the worst National Anthem performances I've ever seen in my life.”

A few fans were actually impressed by the singer’s performance and came forward to defend her on social media. One user wrote, "Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life. I’m not exaggerating."

Advertisement

Another added, "An honest to god cover version that amped up the beauty and retained the respect."

ALSO READ: Ahead of The Witcher Season 3 release, makers confirm Season 5 is happening; Details HERE