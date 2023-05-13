Who is Jimmie Allen? All you need to know about his rape controversy

Jimmie Allen, the famous country singer best known for hits like 'Life is a Highway' has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Shockingly, the popular musician's former manager has accused him of rape and sexual assault. The woman, who is known as Jane Doe in the legal documents, has accused the 37-year-old singer of raping and sexually assaulting her for over 18 months, in 2021. The former manager's revelations come weeks after Jimmie Allen and his pregnant wife Alexis Gale announced their divorce.

Jane Doe's allegations against Jimmie Allen

In her chat with Variety, Jane Doe claimed that she was raped and repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse and harassment by Jimmie Allen over a period of 18 months, when she was employed by his management company as his manager. According to the lawsuit, Allen allegedly raped his former manager during a different work trip to Los Angeles, in March 2021, when he was filming an episode of American Idol as a celebrity guest. Before that, during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer allegedly groped Doe in public and even masturbated in front of her at the hotel where they were both staying.

"Following a business dinner after the “Idol” taping, Jane Doe allegedly woke up naked in her hotel room in severe pain and bleeding vaginally, having remembered nothing of what happened the night before. Jimmie Allen was laying next to her in bed and insisted she take a Plan B pill," states the reports published by Variety.