Who is Joan Tarshis? Looking into the life of actress who has sued Bill Cosby for alleged assault

Bill Cosby was one of the first celebrities to be accused during the #Metoo era. The comedian had even served prison time after the court ruled in the favor of the accusers but it was overturned in 2021 in his favor.

Now, another allegation has been made against him by Joan Tarshis, an actor and comedy writer who served as a writer on his show titled The Bill Cosby Show.

Joan Tarshis’ allegations against Bill Cosby

Joan Tarshis is a comedy writer and actress who served as writer for The Bill Cosby Show in the 70s. The veteran comedy writer has now accused Cosby of sexual assault, drugging her and sexual battery.

In the lawsuit that she has filed in New York, Tarshis has accused the infamous comedian of drugging her on two occasions during the 70s, while she served as a writer on his show and then raping her while she was unconscious.

In the documents that she has filed, which were later obtained by TMZ, the writer said that she met Bill Cosby while she was a teenager at the age of 19. She was later invited on his show for some one-on-one writing sessions.

During one such occasion while she was alone with the comedian in his bungalow that was near the studio lot, Cosby offered her a drink which was allegedly spiked and which led to Tarshis feeling dizzy and out of control. The actress had then passed out and when she woke up she found Cosby undressing her.

Despite trying to fight off the comedian in her drugged state, Mrs. Miniver was overpowered and forced upon by Bill Cosby.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only incident involving the two as alleged by Tarshis in her lawsuit. About a year after the first incident, the comedy writer was approached by Cosby for a night out in New York City, where the comedian took her to a music fair. Tarshis had reluctantly agreed to go out, wary of the previous incident but still being a staff member of his show.

Again she was offered a drink which turned out to be spiked leading to her losing her consciousness again. She woke up beside Cosby again this time, without her clothes and not able to remember anything clearly but feeling violated.

Joan Tarshis’ previous claims against Bill Cosby

This is not the first time that Joan Tarshis has accused Bill Cosby of these crimes against her. In 2014, she had come forward with her claims on national television on Don Lemon’s show on CNN.

The host had then infamously said that Joan Tarshis could have prevented the incident which had caused major outrage against Don Lemon.

Bill Cosby has been accused many times in the past for such transgressions, with over 60 women coming forward during the #Metoo era against the comedian. The comedian was found guilty and had even admitted to the use of mind altering substances on his victims, his conviction was later overturned in 2021.

Joan Tarshis has been a working writer since the 70s and even had some occasional roles in television shows and movies.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same

