Who is Joe Jonas' alleged new boo, Stormi Bree? Exploring her life, career, and more as they're seen together amid the singer's divorce

In a surprising turn of events, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, once considered one of Hollywood's power couples, announced their divorce, sending shockwaves through the entertainment world. The couple had been married since 2019 and shared many public moments of love and support. Fans were left speculating about the reasons behind their split, as both maintained a relatively private personal life. However, amidst the media frenzy, recent reports suggest that Joe Jonas has been spotted in the company of Stormi Bree, adding a new layer of intrigue to the post-divorce narrative. Only time will tell how these relationships will unfold in the public eye.

Who is Joe Jonas’ new beau?

Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings with Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, the 34-year-old musician of the famed Jonas Brothers, was recently spotted leaving the private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with model Stormi Bree, also known as Stormi Henley. Photos obtained by Page Six captured the duo at the airport, though it remains unclear if they shared the same flight. Jonas opted for a casual ensemble, donning a red baseball cap, black hoodie, and sunglasses, while Bree, the 33-year-old former Miss Tennessee Teen USA, sported a laid-back black long-sleeved shirt and carried a nude backpack.

The sighting follows a New Year's Eve performance by Joe and his brothers, Kevin and Nick, at a local Cabo hotel. As speculation surrounds this unexpected pairing, representatives for Jonas and Bree have yet to provide comments on the matter.

Advertisement

This came after Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, in September, concluding their four-year marriage. Citing an "irretrievably broken" union in court documents, the 34-year-old father of two triggered a contentious custody battle for their daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine. Turner sought the "immediate return" of the children to England, where they had planned to raise them, as per Page Six . Following legal disputes, the Sucker singer and the Dark Phoenix star eventually reached a resolution, bringing closure to a tumultuous chapter in their lives.

Who is Stormi Bree?

Stormi Bree, previously crowned Miss Teen USA in 2009 as the representative of Tennessee, is a multifaceted talent who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry. Following her pageant success, Stormi auditioned for American Idol during its tenth season, securing a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood. Although her journey on the show didn't extend further, it marked a pivotal moment in her career. In 2012, Stormi signed with Chris Brown's label as part of the band U.G.L.Y., showcasing her versatility and commitment to her craft. Stormi also welcomed her first child, a daughter, Gravity, with Lucky Blue Smith back in 2018, however, the couple has parted their ways.

Today, Stormi has evolved into a seasoned artist, channeling her creativity into songwriting and music production. Her independent ventures include a line of jewelry called Lesk , a testament to her diverse artistic abilities. Each piece in Lesk is meticulously crafted and designed by Stormi herself, as the website says, “chic minimalism of her Czech great-grandmother and her ability to layer unique pieces to make any outfit understated and unforgettable."

ALSO READ: Will Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate Christmas together? Exploring GOT actress' alleged plans

Beyond the glamour of the entertainment industry, Stormi Bree stands as a testament to resilience and artistic exploration, continually expanding her horizons as a musician, designer, and entrepreneur. Her journey reflects a commitment to authenticity and a passion for creating experiences that resonate with audiences across various artistic mediums.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas don ‘Happy New Year’ glasses as they celebrate in Cabo; Madhu Chopra, Joe Jonas join