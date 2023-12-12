Who is Joe Manganiello’s new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor? Exploring her life, and career amid their forest red-carpet appearance together

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joe Manganiello is an American actor, producer, director and author. He began writing and directing films with his friends during high school and as a result, he became interested in acting. He went on to study acting at The Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. He later moved to Los Angeles where he quickly landed his first job as Flash Thompson in Spider-Man(2001).

Recently Joe Manganiello was spotted leaving a gym with the much younger actress, Caitlin O'Connor, less than two months after Joe filed for divorce from his wife, the renowned actress Sofía Vergara.

Who is Caitlin O’Connor?

Caitlin O'Connor was born in Los Angeles though she was raised in Pennsylvania. She is currently studying at the John Ruskin School of Acting in Santa Monica, Calif. She appeared in TV shows including Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Ray Donavan, and Two and a Half Men.

Caitlin O’Connor also starred in several comedy projects which include Key & Peele, Kroll Show, and Tosh.0. Caitlin has also worked as a reporter for Maxim, the Chive, and the Ball Out. She also hosted the World MMA Awards. She has also previously worked at Disneyland, portraying Princess Aurora.

In addition to acting and reporting, Caitlin is also a film producer and has produced four feature films: Rideshare, Val, Electric Love, and Glass Jaw. Caitlin’s upcoming movies include BET’s Stay Out and a feature film Angels Fallen: warriors of Peace.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor make their red-carpet debut as a couple

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor have taken their new romance to the red carpet as they stepped out together at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City on 9th December 2023. Joe was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award at the event. Caitlin sported an emerald green corset gown and Joe wore a black suit. The pair posed together with arms wrapped around each other's waist.

As per Page Six, the pair sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving a Gold’s Gym together in Venice, California in mid-September, after Joe’s split with Sofia Vergara.

