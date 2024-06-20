Who Is Jonathan Knight's Husband, Harley Rodriguez? All About Farmhouse Fixer Star's Partner

Jonathan Knight, a beloved member of New Kids on the Block, tied the knot with Harley Rodriguez in 2022. Their love story, however, began much earlier in 2008 when they met through a mutual friend. Reflecting on their meeting, Knight fondly recalls, “We were rehearsing the day I met him,” adding how their bond blossomed despite his hectic schedule. Despite the challenges of spending time apart, Knight believes it strengthens their relationship. As they celebrate over a decade together, here's a closer look at Harley Rodriguez and his romance with Jonathan Knight.

As Manny Lopez in Sweet Valley High from 1994 to 1997, Rodriguez is no stranger to the spotlight. The Price of Glory was another movie in which he played a minor role in 2001. Rodriguez has since traded acting roles for fitness roles. Currently, he runs a boot camp in Boston called Barry's Bootcamp. A description in his bio describes his teaching style as "cool, calm, and collected", and his classes as "concise, challenging, old-school movements with a new school twist."

Knight proposed to Rodriguez on a family vacation to Africa

In season 26 of The Amazing Race, Knight and Rodriguez were paired together. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2015, Knight admitted that competing against Rodriguez helped him cope with his anxiety. He said that was one of the main reasons he did it. “I did it to prove to myself I could do it. Being in a group with five guys it was always easy for me to just fall behind or not speak up at interviews and stuff like that.”

During a trip to Africa with their families in 2016, the Farmhouse Fixer star proposed to Rodriguez. On Sirius' The Jenny McCarthy Show, Knight said, "We were in Africa, our parents were there, our moms were there, and I thought now would be the perfect time to propose."

He continued, "We took a raft dinner on the river at night, just the four of us... There was a super moon on top of that. It was absolutely beautiful, so romantic. Now is the perfect time to do it." Upon being asked how the proposal occurred, Knight admitted they had been waiting for the other to propose.

They got married during COVID-19 in an intimate ceremony

Knight and Rodriguez decided to improvise their picture-perfect farmhouse wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many couples did. The couple said they were married in an intimate ceremony in front of their families and friends, as per reports. It was the NKOTB member who insisted that a larger celebration was in the works despite making things official. "It's coming," he said.

Throughout their relationship, Knight and Rodriguez have lived in major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City. In June 2020, the couple decided to leave the big city behind and move to a small town instead.

