Who Is Jonathan Majors’ Ex Girlfriend Grace Jabbari? All About Her Amid New Civil Lawsuit Against Marvel Actor

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Marvel-actor Jonathan Majors is currently under trial over allegations of assault made by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The charges against Majors include two counts of harassment and two counts of assault, stemming from a March 2023 incident in New York City.

Jabbari accuses Majors of slapping her, throwing her into a car, twisting her arm, and injuring her hand, along with several instances of the alleged physical violence that began in 2021 and extended through 2023,”

However, the actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Moreover, after three days of deliberation, jurors have heard testimonies from several witnesses, including Jabbari, her friend, and the driver of the private vehicle. Let's take a minute and explore more details

Who is Grace Jabbari?

Grace Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, is the former girlfriend of Jonathan Majors, with whom she had a two-year relationship.

Their romance reportedly began in August 2021 on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Jabbari was working as a movement director and Majors as the movie's villain. According to Jabbari's testimony, their relationship progressed quickly, with Majors expressing his love early on and even writing her poetry.

However, by December, Jabbari noticed a change in Majors' behavior, particularly when she mentioned her ex, which led to a frightening outburst from him.

During the trial, other incidents of alleged abuse were brought to light, including one in London in September 2022, where Majors apparently admitted to injuring Jabbari's head in text messages shown in court. He also reportedly threatened to commit suicide if she sought medical help.

Is Jonathan Majors currently dating Meagan Good?

Yes, Jonathan Majors is currently dating Meagan Good. Known for her roles in TV shows like "Harlem" and movies such as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Think Like a Man, according to her IMDB page, Good has been dating Majors since May 2023.

Their relationship is marked by public appearances, including hand-in-hand walks into the courtroom during Majors' trial. While there was speculation about their marital status after Majors referred to Good as 'the missus' in a September speech, a source clarified to People that they are still dating.

Throughout the trial, Good has been providing support to Majors, even wiping tears from her eyes during his defense attorney's closing remarks.