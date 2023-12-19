Who is Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari? Exploring more about the relationship of the Kang actor with his former partner

In the recent development of news, the Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While the controversies and the trial have been going on for months, the decision came by a six-person jury who convicted the actor of assaulting his former girlfriend, concluding a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.

Who is Grace Jabbari?

The NYC trial began on December 4 and Jabbari gave evidence from December 5 to 8 detailing the allegations. The actor was accused of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm, and grabbing and injuring her hand. Grace Jabbari is a 30-year-old British professional dancer and movement coach, as she dated Jonathan Majors for around 2 years. In her childhood, she pursued dance at school from an early age up to achieving a master's degree from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance as she is now a professional dancer and movement coach.

Grace met the Kang actor on the sets of the Ant-Man movie and apart from her association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe project, she has appeared in movies like Barbie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and Coldplay’s “Cry Cry Cry” music video, as a dancer. Her role involves working with other dancers, actors, and musicians to enhance the synergy between theatrics and the music behind it. Following her graduation, Jabbari toured with the 'cinematic dance theatre' company the Mark Bruce Company, performing in Dracula and The Odyssey.

How long did Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari date?

Their romance started on the sets of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as she told jurors that she met the Kang actor in August 2021 on the set where she was working as a movement director while he starred as the movie’s villain. Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari got together in 2021 as she said that she 'felt very loved and cared for' in the beginning. In her testimony, she told in an argument in July 2022 that the Kang actor threw things at her, denting the wall with a candle, as indicated by a picture she took of the room shown to the jury.

