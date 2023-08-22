Who is Joseph Baena? 6 things to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's son

The world was introduced to Joseph Baena in 2011. People learned that Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famous actor, had a son named Joseph with their family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, in 1996. Schwarzenegger admitted his wrongdoing, calling it a major failure in his marriage to Maria Shriver. However, Joseph became a bright spot in this challenging situation. He said, "It was wrong what I did. But I don't want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world."

6 things to know about Arnold’s son Joseph.

Fitness Enthusiast:

Joseph shares a love for fitness with his dad, even trying bodybuilding. But he doesn't feel pressured to follow in his father's footsteps. In his own words, "I don't have to get into acting or bodybuilding. I'm very motivated and driven."

Birth and Family Background:

Joseph was born on October 2, 1997, as a result of an affair between Schwarzenegger and Mildred that began in 1996. It took some time for Schwarzenegger to realize Joseph was his son as he grew older and started resembling him. Mildred raised Joseph on her own and worked in the Schwarzenegger household for two decades until her retirement in 2010. She also has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.

Overcoming Bullying:

Joseph faced challenges growing up, including bullying. He was overweight from elementary school into the beginning of high school, and he revealed, “It was my closest friends that were the ones that bullied me the most and made fun of me for being overweight and all these kinds of things.” This experience motivated him to pursue bodybuilding and make positive changes in his life.

Close Relationship with His Mother:

Joseph has a strong bond with his mom, Mildred. He expressed his love and appreciation for her on her birthday and Mother's Day, he said, “Mom, you inspire, motivate and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!” He described her as his "best friend, protector, and teacher."

Budding Acting Career:

Joseph is following his father's footsteps into the film industry. He had a role in Bully High in 2022 and joined the cast of the action film Gunner in 2023, where he plays a deputy sheriff named Wally. While he seeks advice from his dad, he's determined to figure things out on his own.

Real Estate Agent :

Joseph has become a licensed real estate agent. He began this new career in 2021 and shared his excitement on Instagram, saying he's not your typical realtor. He expressed his eagerness to work in residential real estate and learn from his team at @aria_properties. He's also looking forward to helping people find new homes.

In 2022, he celebrated his first major sale by posting on Instagram, writing, "SOLD!!! Congratulations to my clients for trusting myself and @aria_properties to sell their beautiful Santa Monica Property!"

According to Joseph, the key to success is hard work and dedication. As he puts it, "The main thing is just the work, putting in the work, putting in the reps. There's no shortcuts in acting, and in really anything."