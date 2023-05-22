Who is Josh Freese? Here is what we know about Foo Fighters' new drummer after Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighter is widely known for its groundbreaking performance, which laid its foundation in Seattle in 1994. It came to rise and gained popularity after Grohl’s 1995 self-titled first album. Recently, the band officially revealed that they have chosen a new drummer, over a year after Taylor Hawkins' tragic death in Columbia. During the 'Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts' webcast on Sunday, May 21, Dave Grohl and his crew announced that Josh Freese will be taking over Hawkins' seat.

Taylor Hawkin’s replacement

Taylor, who died on March 25 at the age of 50, when the band was on tour the previous year, has been replaced by the 50-year-old American session drummer. While it was unclear who would take his place at the moment, the Foo Fighters said in December that they would continue as a band, according to TMZ. This hinted that they were looking for a drummer, which is now Josh Freese.

ALSO READ: SPOOKY: Did Taylor Swift’s piano start playing by itself during her Eras Tour show? Find out

Who is Josh Freese?

Over the course of his three-decade career, Freese has built a long and remarkable list of accomplishments. The 50-year-old drummer has been a member of the Vandals since 1989 and Devo since 1996. According to The Guardian Josh has shared the stage alongside the Offspring, Guns N' Roses, Danny Elfman, Weezer, Sting, Paramore, Nine Inch Nails, and 100 Gecs.

When will Josh Freese's debut show start?

Freese's first global tour, which will stretch until late 2023, will begin on May 24, in New Hampshire with his first performance with the Foo Fighters. The band will perform live for the first time since Hawkins' two memorial performances in September of last year, during which an all-star lineup of artists will honor the late drummer, including Paul McCartney, Queen, and Mark Ronson.

At this show, Freese will be making his debut with the Foo Fighters and playing the drums in place of Hawkins. Talking about the same, according to the Guardian, on his Instagram, Josh said, "I was asked what drums I'd like to use." He added, "Without hesitation, I said, "Taylor's drums need to be up there, and I want to play on his exact set-up.'"

ALSO READ: Why was Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘sad’ behavior as she arrived at son Saint’s basketball game?

Fans react as Josh Freese is set to take Hawkins’ place

Fans' responses to Hawkins' performance are all over the internet, and many of them are hopeful that Freese can bring the same energy on stage. "Josh has a bit of a push/swing thing going on," one Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

Another user said, "Hopefully, he'll be able to play it straight up and down on the beat as Taylor did in the past."

Producer Giuseppe Mercadante shared a video showing the band requesting Freese to join, to which one user replied, "Proof in the pudding. The last minute and a half was outstanding." One of the users commented by applauding Josh’s beats. Another person said, "Amazing way to introduce fans to a new drummer.”

ALSO READ: I love living here: Amber Heard opens up on her move to Madrid after Johnny Depp case in FIRST interview