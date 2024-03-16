Who Is Joshua Pieters? Fake Kate Middleton Photo Editor Pranks Tucker Carlson Amid Princess of Wales' Photoshop Drama

Tucker Carlson interviewed an individual who purported to be Kate Middleton’s photo editor, only to discover later that it was a prank orchestrated by well-known British YouTubers Josh & Archie.

The former Fox News anchor fell victim to the duo's scheme, unknowingly interviewing a fake Kensington Palace whistleblower. This individual claimed to have insights into the controversial and scandalous doctored image shared by the Princess of Wales for Mother’s Day.

Here's how it all went down:

Pranksters Josh and Archie fool Tucker Carlson in their latest Prank Video

To kick things off, Archie Manners posed as Kate and William’s former digital content creator, who claimed he was fired from the job after poorly altering the headline-making Mother's Day image of Kate Middleton and her three kids.

The Tucker Carlson Network, which streams on X (formerly Twitter), accepted the false bet after Manners and his co-conspirator Josh Pieters forged Kensington Palace employment documents.

The pranksters, with millions of subscribers on their YouTube channel, created a fake letter of engagement for the whistleblower, including in it a clause that stated the palace had the right to amputate one of his limbs in case he failed his probationary period.

It turns out Carlson’s team failed to spot the absurd fake documents, and Manners was called to a London studio for an interview with the media personality.

In a video posted by Pieters, Carlson can be seen introducing Manners, who he still thought was a Kensington Palace whistleblower, saying, “We’ve done our best to verify that your identity is what you say it is. You’re not a fake [Alexei] Navalny or doing a prank.”

Manners, convincingly in his character, says, “I was fired for negligence because the editing that I did was found…The editing job was almost too big to do.”

He went on to make fake claims such as, the picture was taken by Middtleon’s uncle during the holidays, he had to edit out a Christmas tree from the background, and so on. “It is an amazing story,” Carlson is seen saying.

The former newsman appeared pleased with the interview, telling Manners at the end, “That was great.”

Manners was later informed by Carlson's team that the interview would stream “early next week.”

Mind-boggling, Joshua and Archie, is all we can say.

The duo, however, blew their cover themselves before the bit could air on the Tucker Carlson stream because they “didn't want to cause any more rumors that are not true to go out to lots and lots of people,” the folks told Deadline.

Who is Joshua Pieters — The mastermind behind the prank

Joshua Pieters, born in 1993, is a South African YouTuber who is currently based in London.

He is well known for successfully executing numerous high-profile pranks that involve influencers, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, and even the National Space Center. He once tricked 24 thousand people into believing that Ed Sheeran was at a KSI vs. Logan Paul boxing match.

His previously mentioned Tucker Carlson prank venture, carried out by himself and Archie and shared on their YouTube channel Josh & Archie, has already accumulated 26k views.

The channel currently boasts an overall subscriber count of 1.47 million.

