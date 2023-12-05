Who is Julia Roberts' ex-husband Lyle Lovett? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the Pretty Woman actress

Julia Roberts was at one point the biggest star in Hollywood. She held the status of being one of the most beautiful and bankable actors of the 90s. At the same time, she began a whirlwind romance with country singer Lyle Lovett who was at the peak of his career. Here’s a look at this star couple who had grabbed the headlines in the 90s.

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett’s relationship timeline

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett’s first meeting happened on the sets of Robert Altman’s film The Player which was released in 1992. The actress was reportedly a fan of the country singer before she met him.

The couple had a whirlwind romance which resulted in an elopement just three weeks since it had started. They got married by the end of June 1993, when Roberts was just 25 years old and Lovett was 35. The couple had a much-talked-about relationship, which was even acknowledged by her co-stars from her film The Pelican Brief starring Denzel Washington .

The couple finally parted ways after two years of relationship in 1995, this was mostly because of the media frenzy that was plaguing them in the last year of their marriage. The media hounded the couple for even a hint of being seen with other people. Once in 1994, when Roberts was seen dancing with Ethan Hawke there were several allegations thrown around against her.

“I danced, is that a felony?” the actress had told Rolling Stones when she was asked about the issue.

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett’s relationship a 1990s pop-culture touchstone?

One of the things that was most talked about about their relationship was Lovett’s mop of hair which was as iconic as Julia Roberts was at that time. It was also a question that was on everyone's mind when the couple was seen in public.

Their union was one of the most important touchstones of 1990s pop culture, which in itself was a decade of iconic celebrities such as Princess Diana or The Beckhams .

Even though the couple parted ways after just two years of marriage they had a pretty successful union and an amicable parting, with both of them having mutual respect.

