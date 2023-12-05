Who is Julia Roberts' husband Daniel Moder? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the actress

By Suhasini Oswal
Published on Dec 05, 2023   |  01:32 PM IST  |  903
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder (Getty Images)
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder (Getty Images)

Julia Roberts, renowned for her iconic love stories on and off the screen, has been married to Danny Moder for over two decades, creating magical moments that transcend the silver screen. Despite their private approach to their relationship, Roberts has shared the key to their long-lasting marriage – an abundance of kissing.

The unconventional beginning

Roberts and Moder's paths crossed in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, a meeting that eventually led to their enduring love story. Both involved in previous relationships at the time, they navigated personal challenges, with Moder finalizing his divorce from makeup artist Vera Steimberg in 2002. Their unconventional journey to love laid the foundation for a strong and enduring relationship.

A cinematic connection

Moder, a screenwriter and cinematographer, has contributed to notable films such as Tuesdays With Morrie and Enemy of the State. The couple's collaboration on the 2015 movie The Secret in Their Eyes showcased their ability to balance work and personal life, providing insight into the dynamics of their Hollywood power couple status.

The journey to 21 years

Having celebrated their 21st anniversary on July 4, 2023, Roberts and Moder have navigated the complexities of fame and marriage. Their surprise wedding ceremony in 2002 at Roberts' ranch in Taos, New Mexico, marked a turning point in both their lives. Roberts, reflecting on their journey, credits Moder with shining a light on her true self, creating a marriage where she feels comfortable and accepted.

Family, wealth, and more

The couple shares three children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, aged 18, and Henry Daniel, aged 16. Moder's estimated net worth is $10 million, complementing Roberts' substantial $250 million fortune. At 54, Moder is one year younger than the 56-year-old Roberts. Their enduring love stands as Roberts' second marriage, following her brief union with Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995.

As Julia Roberts and Danny Moder continue to navigate the challenges of fame, family, and lasting love, their 21-year marriage stands as a testament to their commitment and resilience. From a chance encounter on a movie set to decades of shared joys and challenges, the couple's journey remains an inspiration for fans and a reminder that true love can withstand the tests of time.

