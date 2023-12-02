Who is Julianne Moore's husband Bart Freundlich? Exploring his career, life, and relationship with the actress

Julianne Moore is one of the most respected actresses in the industry today. A true Hollywood veteran, she has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows of the L.A. life, and yet through it all, she has refused to compromise her personal life, keeping it far out of the limelight. Bart Freundlich has been married to the Julianna Moore for 2 decades now, and the duo has managed to keep their home life under wraps, as they raise their 2 children.

Bart Freundlich's career, and first meeting with Julianne Moore

After graduating from New York University with a double major in Cinema Studies and Film and Television Production, the young director tried his hands at a short film, and documentary, A Dog Race in Alaska, and Hired Hands respectively. In 1996 he decided to leap into a full-length feature film that also led him to meet his future wife. Julianne Moore starred in Brat's first feature film, The Myth of Fingerprints, but as the actress herself puts it, their first meeting was not all rainbows and roses.

She told Coolidge Corner Theatre that she was in a foul mood the day she met Freundlich. She said, "He caught me at a very bad time. Because I had just been divorced, and I was really grump." As per Moore, the day she was supposed to meet him, her then-boyfriend "had crashed" her car. While the then 35-year-old admitted she was grumpy, but reportedly Bart was patient with her through their talk, which put him in her good books.

Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore's married life

Things moved quite quickly for the young director, and Moore, as just a year after meeting, they had their first child, Caleb. It would be another 5 years, before they would extend their family with the birth of their baby girl, Liv. In 2003, the couple finally decided to tie the knot. According to Still Alice star the reason why she decided to marry again was because of her children. She summed up her life with her husband on the Drew Barrymore show, saying, "I mean, I think that's what’s been nice about it [Their time together]. It doesn’t feel like a long time."

