Who Is Justin Bieber’s Ex-Manager Lou Taylor? Here's Why He Fired Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug and sexual harassment.

A lot has been going down in the music business sphere. News broke that Justin Bieber has parted ways with his business manager Lou Taylor. The singer signed with the notable manager in 2022 but can no longer see a working relationship between them.

Soon after firing Taylor, the pop star joined hands with Johnny Depp’s financial manager, Edward White. While sources claim that his split from Taylor was “seamless,” there is speculation that a lawsuit filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved her company's name that led to her getting fired.

Who is Justin Bieber’s ex-manager Lou Taylor?

Lou Taylor, 59, is a businesswoman and founder of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which collaborated with all of Justin Bieber’s businesses in 2022. She is a leading figure in the entertainment business industry in the US and has an expansive list of celebrity clients.

Her company works with musicians, actors, entertainers, and athletes and strives to “realise and meet” the needs of their clients “before they even know they have one,” per Tri Star Sports' official website.

Some of Taylor’s best clients include Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Priyanka Chopra, Reba McEntire, Mary J and Florida Georgia Line among others, per Flip The Media.

While a famed mogul in the industry, Taylor has been entangled in multiple controversies in the past. She was reportedly involved in establishing Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship with her father. In the popstar’s memoir, The Woman in Me, she accused Taylor of controlling her daily activities with her accomplice Robin Greenhill.

Lynne Spears also wrote in her memoir, Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, that Taylor was among the first few who had suggested a conservatorship for the singer, per Esquire.

Taylor has, however, denied the claims made against her.

There also have been rumors about her trying to establish similar conservatorships for Courtney Love and Lindsay Lohan. Taylor is also associated with the infamous Kardashian-Jenner family in 2019 and served as their business manager for many years.

Why did Justin Bieber fire Lou Taylor?

Justin Bieber fired Lou Taylor reportedly due to bad press coverage around her entertainment company. Tri Star Sports employee, Robin Greenhill, who served as an accountant for rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, was accused of overseeing payments to sex workers during a lawsuit filed against the rapper, per a report by Flip The Media.

The lawsuit was filed by music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who alleged Diddy of sexual harassment and drugging while Greenhill oversaw the expenses. Therefore, the recent controversy has aided in the disruption on Taylor’s image once again, leading to the loss of her premier client.

Bieber had associated his companies, Bieber Time Touring LLC, Justin Bieber Brands LLC, and Bieber Time Merchandise with Tri Star Sports and Entertainment in 2022, per People.

A source close to Bieber confirmed the news and implied that it was a “mutual and seamless transition.” The Baby singer went ahead with the decision because their association was not a “fit anymore,” the source added. Justin Bieber and Lou Taylor reportedly parted ways in May 2024.

The update surfaced just a day before Bieber’s former music manager, Scooter Braun announced his retirement from the talent management industry, this week.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

