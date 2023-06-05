Who is Justin Combs? 5 things to know about rapper Diddy's eldest son arrested for DUI

American rapper Diddy's eldest son Justin Combs was arrested for DUI on Sunday, May 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old who posts pictures of his luxurious life on his social media was booked by the police for being under the influence. Continue reading to know more details about the incident as well as five things to know about the popular rapper's son.

5 things to know about Diddy's son Sean Combs

1) Birth and early life

Combs was born to Diddy and fashion designer Misa Hylton in 1993. In 2008, he came into the spotlight after he made an appearance on MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen with his father, the award-winning rapper whose birth name is Sean Combs.

ALSO READ: Who Is Karen McDougal? 5 things to know about the woman involved in Donald Trump's financial fraud case

2) Education

The 29-year-old attended the University of California Los Angeles where he received a Bachelor's degree in sociology. Alongside, Combs played as a defensive back for the UCLA Bruins football team. He graduated from UCLA in June 2016 and became the first member of the Combs family to graduate college. Diddy wrote, "Never stop dreaming or believing!! Yesterday was one of the greatest days of my life! @princejdc I'm so proud of you!!"

3) Career and family

His interest in showbiz has led him to several paths including becoming an actor, a host, a producer, an influencer, and an entrepreneur. Apart from his father and mother, he has an adopted elder brother Quincy Brown, a half-brother Christian Combs, and four half-sisters including Chance Combs, twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, and the youngest Love Combs.

4) Arrested for DUI

Combs was arrested on June 4, 2023, near Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, after he was spotted jumping a red light at around 8 AM. The police officer initiated a traffic stop and he was confirmed to be the driver. After a preliminary investigation, the cops arrested him and took him to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports TMZ.

5) Update on arrest

As of now, it is not clear what sobriety tests Combs underwent under police supervision, but he was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and his bond has been set at $5,000. Combs is regularly spotted posting pictures and videos with alcohol on his social media accounts including his Instagram which has a whopping 1.6 million followers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron to reportedly star in upcoming Netflix series Bloodhounds in spite of recent DUI trial