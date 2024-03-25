Who Is Justin Hartley's Wife Sofia Pernas? Know More About Her As She Talks Guest Starring On Husband's Show Tracker

Justin Hartley, recognized for his role in This Is Us, reunites with his wife Sofia Pernas on his CBS drama. Married in 2021, the couple showcases their chemistry on screen, with Pernas portraying both Hartley's adversary and romantic interest. The 34-year-old actress brings depth to her character as she navigates complex relationships within the series. Sofia Pernas is now generating buzz for her upcoming appearance on Tracker this weekend, promising an engaging performance alongside her husband.

Who is Justin Hartley?

Justin Hartley, recognized for his role in This Is Us, shares a deep bond with his wife Sofia Pernas, who has become an integral part of his life both on and off-screen. Born to a Moroccan mother and a Spanish father, Pernas' multicultural upbringing has shaped her into a multilingual individual, enriching her perspective and enhancing her versatility. The couple's paths initially crossed on the set of The Young and the Restless, albeit briefly, due to Hartley's prior commitment. However, fate intervened, and they reconnected after his split from his former partner. Their relationship blossomed quickly, leading to a quiet wedding in 2021.

Despite their newfound marital bliss, Hartley and Pernas had already become accustomed to sharing professional spaces, appearing together in various television projects. Their chemistry extends beyond the small screen, with Hartley openly expressing admiration for Pernas' talent and humor. Moreover, they embrace opportunities to collaborate, relishing in the joy of working together.

Pernas, known for her roles in Jane the Virgin and Blood & Treasure, equally values their partnership and celebrates their shared experiences. Their red carpet appearances exude unity and affection, with the couple effortlessly complementing each other's style. Beyond the glitz and glamour, they prioritize family time, cherishing moments with Hartley's daughter, Isabella, whom Pernas adores. Their blended family dynamic is evident in their shared holiday celebrations and heartfelt tributes to each other on special occasions.

As Hartley navigates the intricacies of parenthood, Pernas stands by his side, recognizing his dedication and love for their family. Their bond, rooted in mutual respect and understanding, serves as a testament to their enduring love and commitment. Through life's ups and downs, they navigate together, finding solace and joy in each other's company. With Pernas by his side, Hartley finds not only a loving partner but also a true companion, enriching their lives with laughter, love, and unwavering support.

Sofia Pernas talks about guest appearance on husband’s show Tracker

Sofia Pernas is gearing up for her appearance on Tracker this weekend, where she reunites with her husband Justin Hartley on screen. The 34-year-old actress takes on the roles of both Hartley's nemesis and love interest in the CBS drama. In the upcoming episode titled Lexington, viewers will see Colter (Hartley) reluctantly teaming up with Billie Matalon (Pernas), another reward seeker, to locate a missing racehorse. Sofia recently shared insights into the episode, revealing that she and Hartley improvised a scene that wasn't originally scripted, adding an exciting twist for fans to anticipate.

She told Entertainment Tonight of her character, “She’s a fellow reward seeker. It’s sort of one of those things where they do the same job, but they just have a different bag of tricks. He does a very specific thing. She does a very specific thing. They used to work together back in the day.”

She continued, “It wasn’t really scripted for us to kiss. We played with some moments where felt was like, do they kiss in this moment? Just because there is so much history, and there was so much tension, and there was a certain life-threatening event that happened right before, so it’s all of this pent up pressure.”

Sofia Pernas hinted at the possibility of returning to Tracker in the future, suggesting that her character's appearance has left the door open for future storylines. Fans can catch Sofia's episode of Tracker airing tonight, March 24th, at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

