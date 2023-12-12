Who is Kat Dennings' husband Andrew W.K.? Exploring his life, career, and their relationship timeline as they tie the knot

Two Broke Girls star Kat Dennings and singer-songwriter Andrew W.K. of "Party Hard" have tied the knot, as the couple announced their union on Monday in a Vogue wedding announcement. According to Vogue, the couple got married on November 27 in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles residence.

The pair claims that their big day and their meeting occurred under mystical circumstances. "It was clear from the beginning that we were meant to be together," Dennings said to Vogue. Here's everything you need to know about Kat Dennings' husband Andrew W.K. and his career and relationship timeline with the actress.

Who is Kat Dennings' husband Andrew W.k.?

Andrew W.K., whose real name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, and motivational speaker. His mix of pop, metal, and rock music with upbeat party songs has made him famous.

Early life

Born in Stanford, California, Andrew spent his childhood in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Wilkes-Krier enrolled in the University of Michigan School of Music at the age of four to start piano lessons. After completing his middle school education at the private college-preparatory Greenhills School, he went on to attend the alternative Community High School, where he studied piano and keyboard from 1993 to 1997.

Music career

In 1993, Andrew W.K. began his musical career as a member of Slam (later Reverse Polarity). The singer started recording his most well-known song, Party Hard, in 1999. It was eventually released in 2001. Under the stage name Andrew W.K., Wilkes-Krier made his solo debut on Bulb Records with the March 2000 release of his debut EP, Girls Own Juice (abbreviated as AWKGOJ).

The Wolf, which debuted at number 61 on the Billboard 200 list in 2003, was the 42-year-old singer's most popular album. W.K. started his record label, Skyscraper Music Maker, in February 2009. Andrew has also visited many universities as a guest speaker, including Yale, New York University, University of Wisconsin, Northeastern University, and others.

Andrew and Kat's relationship timeline

Dennings and W.K. had a quick Twitter conversation in 2014 before their in-person meeting. W.K. was wed to Cherie Lily, a music producer, at the time. Later on in the fall, Dennings would start dating singer Josh Groban. W.K. disclosed a few years later that he and his ex-wife had started amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019.

It's unclear exactly when Dennings began dating W.K. because she keeps her personal life fairly private. But according to a press release for W.K.'s album in May 2021, the two met that year in Los Angeles. Dennings and W.K. announced their relationship on Instagram just a few days after making romantic hints.

On April 13, 2021, the couple declared their engagement after going public with their relationship. Dennings and W.K. made their red carpet debut in June 2022, having been engaged for more than a year. The actress and singer have now officially announced their marriage, more than a year later.

