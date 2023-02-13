Who is Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt? Everything you need to know about Chris Pratt's wife

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, is married to one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Chris Pratt . She is an author, journalist, and the daughter of well-known actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and philanthropist Maria Shriver and has three younger siblings named Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. A writer by profession, Katherine has published many books and has recently released her new children’s book called “Good Night, Sisters”. Not just that, Katherine has a huge social media presence with over 1M Instagram followers.

It was reported that Katherine and Chris met each other in a church and began dating in 2018. Chris Patt wasted no time and the pair exchanged vows in June 2019. After seeing each other for one year, they tied the knot. They had invited 60 of their closest relatives and friends to witness their wedding at the opulent San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Schwarzenegger announced this news with a picture of herself and Pratt on Instagram quoting - "Yesterday was the best day of our life! "In front of God, our family, and the people we love, we got married. Two weeks after tying the knot, the couple flew to Hawaii for their honeymoon for Pratt’s 40th birthday celebration.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt On Parenting

In Aug 2020, the couple gave birth to their first child ‘Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger’. The duo welcomed their second child on May 21, 2022. Also, Katherine Schwarzenegger is Pratt's 9-year-old son's stepmother through her ex-wife Anna Faris. However, they have made an effort to keep their family life a secret, frequently hiding the face of their kids in social media posts. When it comes to parenting, Schwarzenegger says, “I just want to do exactly what my parents did,”. She also added that it is important to raise children with good values and faith.

