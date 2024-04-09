Who Is Katy Perry's Favorite Contestant In American Idol Season 22? Singer Reveals

Katy Perry revealed a crucial detail by opening up about her favorite American Idol contestant. On Sunday night’s episode, the ‘Fireworks’ singer admitted that she might not be allowed to say who she favors in the competition openly. But that did not stop her from letting the world know that she does have a favorite on the show. Katy also recently revealed that this might be her last season on American Idol.

Katy Perry calls Abi Carter her favorite

Katy Perry wasn’t afraid to tell the world who her favorite was during an episode of American Idol. The singer admitted on Sunday night’s episode that Abi Carter is her favorite out of all the contestants running in the competition. The 21-year-old contestant performed ‘Oceans’ by Hillside UNITED for her Top 24 performance. Abi stunned the judges with her performance enough to earn a standing ovation.

When the time for judging the performance came, Katy Perry admitted that Carter was her favorite. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but you’re my favorite,” Perry said as she shrugged. The singer then went ahead to call Abi “gifted.” She added, “When you first came to us you sang a Billie Eilish song and it was just like, oh my gosh, you can do a Hillside song?” Katy showered praise on Abi saying that her performance of the song reminded her of the “angel” the contestant is.

Judges react to Abi Carter’s performance

Abi earned her spot in the Top 24 after she went through a health scare and battled with bronchitis. The contestant was sick during her Hollywood week performance of “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher. Luke Bryan praised the contestant by saying, “That was kind of like an experience. We saw you start at the piano. We saw you navigate that. We saw you and the background singers have the moment. We saw you hit the big notes.” The judge then added that Abi was definitely one of the “front-runners” and “one of the favorites.”

Tori Kelly admitted that she has been “rooting” for the contestant hard. Lionel Riche chimed in by stating, “You had us all holding our breath. They were in the palm of your hand. Vote everybody!”

12 of the Top 24 performed on Sunday night. The rest of the contestants will perform on April 8 at the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina Hawaii. The Top 20 will be declared on April 14.

