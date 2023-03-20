Who is Kayleigh Clark? 5 things to know about the American Idol contestant

Singing reality show American Idol is currently airing its 21st season on ABC with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie returning as judges. The season premiered on February 19 and has broadcasted five episodes till now. Every season, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted show has a bunch of contestants that have the audience intrigued. The same can be said about Kayleigh Clark, a contestant from the currently airing season of the show.

Who is Kayleigh Clark?

Born in Sumrall, Mississippi, Kayleigh Clark is a contestant on the 21st season of ABC's competitive singing reality show, American Idol. The homeschooled senior has parents with a musical background which led to her being introduced to the world of music at an early age. According to her website, Clark spent years competing in various pageants, performing in different talent shows, and walking the runway.

5 things to know about Kayleigh Clark

Walking the New York City Fashion Week

The 17-year-old has a treasure of achievements up her sleeve including walking in the New York City Fashion Week back when she was thirteen years old.

Singing the national anthem

Clark has also sung the national anthem at pro baseball games like Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers. "I have sang the national anthem at a few ball games, like Mississippi State and Ole Miss," Clark told Hattiesburg American.

Performing at venues

The model, whose favourite genre of music is country, has performed at various venues including countless talent shows and restaurants with a friend.

American Idol journey

Auditioning for the singing show wasn't her idea, Clark reveals. Her mother and a friend signed her up and told her that she was going to New Orleans to audition and give it a shot. "I actually never had the confidence to do a show like that, but I did the audition and it went pretty well. I was real nervous but it didn't feel like a competition," said Clark.

Talking about her experience on the show, she added, "Everybody became really close. And everybody is super sweet. I'm still really good friends with a lot of the contestants, so I had a really good time. It was a great opportunity."

Advertisement

Upcoming album

As per Clark's website, she has an upcoming album release which will be "a compilation of her favorite country artists." The description adds, "Wait till you hear her add her own touch to these Country Classics. Songs that never run out of time they are Endless as Kayleigh will leave her audiences wanting more."