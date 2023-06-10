Who is Kelis? 5 things we bet you didn't know about Bill Murray's rumored girlfriend

Kelis is a singer who is best known for her hit single ‘Milkshake.’ The 43-year-old is making headlines after she sparked dating rumors with actor Bill Murray. The pair is rumored to be dating after Bill was spotted supporting the singer at multiple shows. Here are 5 things you need to know about Bill Murray’s rumored girlfriend.

Kelis loves cooking

Kelis fell in love with food, all thanks to her mom’s job as a chef. At a young age, she observed her mother cook, which made her fall in love with the art of cooking. Kelly has previously spoken about her mom’s fondness for cooking. In an interview, she revealed, “She knew exactly what to do and how to do it and how to present it, and she would never give anyone anything that she wouldn’t eat herself or want herself.” The singer added, “It came with such ease for her, and I always felt that was really intriguing.”

Kelis was happily married

Kelis was married to Rapper Nas, and the pair decided to split in 2009. In 2014, Kelis married real estate mogul Mike Mora. Mike passed away last year in March after his battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. Mike and Kelis have a daughter named Galilee.

Kelis did not wish to be a role model

The singer had no intentions of becoming the female role model that she is now. In an interview with Spin, the singer revealed, “I had no intentions of being a female role model. Quite frankly, I thought I had a choice. I thought I could be like, well, if I say I don’t want to be, then I won’t be. Fast-forward about 20 years, and things have changed.”

Kelis went to La Cordon Bleu

Kelis attended the world-famous culinary school in Paris, France. The singer graduated from La Cordon Bleu in 2008. In 2005, she published her own cookbook that contained recipes from around the world. The book was called My Life on a Plate: Recipes From Around the World.

Kelis hates Los Angeles

Kelis has admitted that she “hates” Los Angeles. She has confessed that she likes living in a quieter and more secluded place. She now lives on a 24-acre farm located on the outskirts of California.

