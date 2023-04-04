Who is Kelsea Ballerini dating now? Here's everything you need to know about her relationship history

Country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, who has gained fame and recognition across the domain with a successful career till now, has set the bar in the Hollywood industry and has been achieving the heights of success. But what brings her to the news is her latest love affair after divorcing her husband.

After publicly declaring her separation from her husband, Morgan Evans, in August 2022, Kelsea Ballerini has found new love. It's been reported that Kelsea was seen wandering and getting cozy with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, as the two have been sharing a close relationship since December.

To break the entire timeline down in order to reflect on Ballerini relationship with insightful deeds on her previous marriage, here is an overview of the entire scenario:

Kelsea Ballerini's marriage and her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans

Before she publicly announced their separation in August 2022, Kelsea had been married for nearly five years to Australian singer Morgan Evans.

When hosting the Australian Country Music Channel Awards in March 2016, the ex-couple got to know one another. Ten months later, Morgan proposed, and on December 2, 2017, they were married in Mexico.

Kelsea posted a message on her Instagram Stories announcing their breakup, saying: "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in an honest and transparent way, while still preserving layers of my personal life as they unfold."

"I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce because this is already public record." Kelsea added: "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Who has Kelsea Ballerini found love with?

First, Kelsea said she and Chase were just "vibing," but earlier this month, the actor revealed they were dating while making an appearance on Today. Sheinelle Jones, the show's co-anchor, had said, "For those of you who aren't aware, they're dating."

American actor Chase, 30, is from Annapolis, Maryland. Before becoming famous as John Booker Routledge (John B) in the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks, he had small appearances in shows including Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and Tell Me Your Secrets.

When they attended a football game in January 2023, Chase and Kelsea were first seen together. While it didn't show their faces, the actor posted a photograph of them cuddling up in their seats and tagged Kelsea in it.

A few weeks later, Chase hinted at their romance by telling TMZ the following: "She is a nice girl. That's all I'll say other than to say that we're having fun." When they were seen cuddling together in a Nashville pub and engaging in PDA at LAX airport, Kelsea said she wasn't single, which made it clear to the audience that the two are in love.

