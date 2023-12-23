Who is Kevin Connolly's ex, Nikki Cox? Exploring Unhappily Ever After co-stars whirlwind relationship amid cheating scandal
Kevin Connolly and Nikki Cox co-starred on Unhappily Ever After before dating in real life. But their fairy tale romance shattered when Connolly discovered Cox cheating on him with co-star Bobcat Goldthwait.
Former co-stars and real-life couple Kevin Connolly and Nikki Cox captivated fans on the 1990s sitcom Unhappily Ever After before a shocking love triangle tore them apart. Connolly recently revisited finding out Cox cheated on him with mutual friend Bobcat Goldthwait, calling it a “traumatic” betrayal. Looking back on Connolly and Cox’s rollercoaster romance reveals how a fairy tale TV romance curdled for the young actors.
Connolly “Fell Hard” For Cox During Unhappily Ever After
Kevin Connolly and Nikki Cox first met when they were cast as high school sweethearts Ryan and Tiffany Malloy on zany series Unhappily Ever After, which ran from 1995-1999. Just teenagers initially, Connolly said he soon “fell hard” for Cox, gushing, “she was the perfect girl.” Once they took their on-screen intimacy into real coupledom, Connolly called Cox “my first true love” in the blissful early stages. But the romance ended in scandalous fashion years later that left deep scars.
Affair With Costar Bobcat Goldthwait Blindsided Connolly
While details around the timeline are hazy decades later, Kevin Connolly and Nikki Cox broke up in the early 2000s after several years together. At some point, Bobcat Goldthwait, who played a wacky neighbor on Unhappily Ever After, shockingly began an affair with Cox. Connolly only discovered their relationship when he went searching for the missing Nikki at an event and was gobsmacked to find her making out with Goldthwait in the parking lot. “It was pretty traumatic,” he recalled about the scarring sight.
Connolly Felt “Betrayed” by Cox and Good Friend Goldthwait
Kevin Connolly had considered Bobcat Goldthwait a close buddy before walking in on him canoodling with Kevin’s longtime girlfriend. “I considered Bob my friend, but walking in on that brought on a whole new level of betrayal,” Connolly told Us Weekly. He cut contact with the cheating couple in the messy aftermath. While Goldthwait and Cox dated for a period, Connolly admitted the deception damaged his ability to trust future partners for years. “It was really hurtful,” he said about the dual broken trust.
Cox’s Once-Thriving Career Quickly Spiraled Post-Scandal
In the early 2000s around her affair’s exposure, Nikki Cox’s rising fame rapidly unraveled into troubled obscurity. The gorgeous young actress nabbed her sitcom Nikki in 2000 looking to replicate co-star Jennie Garth's 90210 spinoff success. But despite a flashy Las Vegas premiere, the show quickly bombed along with Cox’s film career. Growing erratic behavior and medical crises along with presumed blacklisting saw the formerly luminous starlet withdraw from Hollywood over time. Meanwhile, Kevin Connolly rebounded on Entourage before pursuing prolific directing, making the scandal a bizarre sliding-doors moment.
Tawdry Love Triangle Haunts Unhappily Ever After Alumni
While perhaps an insignificant blip over 20 years later for Bobcat Goldthwait, Kevin Connolly still cringes recalling the “sleazy” betrayal that crushed his spirit all those years ago. As for tragic figure Nikki Cox, the fallout seemingly signified the beginning of the end – her character Tiffany’s surname proved fittingly ironic. And so a storybook TV romance bled messily into real life, forever linking the fractured former co-stars.
