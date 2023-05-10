Who is Kevin Gates' wife Dreka Haynes? All you need to know about their relationship amid split rumors

Kevin Gates is an American rapper and singer who tied the knot with Dreka in 2015 and the pair have spent 19 years together. Their bond and relationship has been loved and admired by fans. Rumors surrounding their break up have begun to surface on social media in March 2022 stating that Kevin and Dreka are no longer together, however, this has not yet been confirmed.

Who is Dreka Haynes?

Kevin Gates' wife Dreka Haynes is an American entrepreneur, social media influencer and the CEO of a wellness brand. Kevin and Dreka began dating in 2003 before tying the knot in 2015. Dreka caught everyone’s attention when she made appearances in Kevin’s music videos and the two became the most loved couple. Later, she created her own social media platform where she provided a glimpse into her way of life. She has over 2.9 million followers on her Instagram account and her bio says, "Fulfilling my purpose, being my authentic self."

In addition to being active on social media, Dreka is the co-founder of the Bread Winner's Association record label with Kevin in 2010. After Kevin told Dreka he wanted to pursue a career in music, they established the label.

Are these two still together?

Kevin and his wife Dreka’s relationship status is still not clear. Their break-up rumors started doing the rounds in March 2022 after a strange social media post went viral. In that post, Kevin wrote, "At times, we miss our X’s but it’s in the past for a reason – do you not recall the smell, the arguments, the energy being drained, not reaching your goals, the money you could have made, the money you f**ked up, the time you should’ve invested in yourself – f**k em. #CarryOn."

Later in June 2022, Kevin was spotted eating with Love and Hip Hop: Miami actress Jojo Zarur at a restaurant in New York City. On June 9, 2022, Kevin released his single, Super General, which appeared to foreshadow their breakup. The couple became proud parents to Islah Koren and Khaza Kamil respectively. Islah Koren is a daughter who was born on November 30, 2012, and Khaza Kamil is a son who was born on May 10, 2014.







