Who Is Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Goldrath? All About Her As Grey’s Anatomy Star Settles Divorce Nearly 15 Months After Filing

Kevin McKidd, a prominent actor known for his role in Grey's Anatomy, recently finalized his divorce from Arielle Goldrath. The couple reached an uncontested agreement in June 2023, covering property, child custody, and support, which was formalized following their separation announced in July 2022. McKidd, aged 50, and Goldrath tied the knot in 2018, with a prenuptial agreement in place. Their divorce marks the conclusion of a chapter in their lives as they move forward on separate paths.

Who is Arielle Goldrath?

Arielle Goldrath, born on August 19, 1988, is a private individual whose profession remains undisclosed, though reports suggest she works as a private chef. Originally from Dix Hills, New York, Arielle's online presence hints at her passion for the outdoors, often sharing pictures of herself and her husband, actor Kevin McKidd, riding horses. While her Instagram account is private, her bio links to an account called Save Your Soil, featuring images of various farm animals and pets.

Kevin and Arielle's love story began in the summer of 2016 at a party where they first met. Five years later, Kevin reminisced about their meeting in a now-deleted Instagram post, highlighting Arielle's captivating presence and culinary talents. The couple exchanged vows in a Jewish ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on January 13, 2018. Arielle donned a lace gown and red wedge heels, while Kevin paid homage to his Scottish heritage by wearing a traditional green kilt.

Their family expanded with the arrival of their children, Aiden and Nava. Aiden, born in May 2018, was announced shortly after their wedding, while Nava joined the family in July 2019.

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldsmith’s divorce

Kevin McKidd and his former wife, Arielle Goldrath McKidd, have come to a mutual agreement regarding their divorce proceedings. As reported by People, court documents reveal that the couple has reached an uncontested arrangement concerning the division of their property, child custody, and support. The finalization of the divorce is pending a judge's signature, with the necessary papers to be submitted at a later date.

Goldrath initially filed for divorce from the Grey's Anatomy star in December 2022, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. Their divorce was officially concluded in June 2023. In her original filing, Goldrath requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Aiden and Nava, aged 4 and 3 respectively. Additionally, she asked for mediation to determine the division of their assets and sought to revert to her maiden name, Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

McKidd exchanged vows with Arielle Goldrath in November 2017. Their marriage endured for five years before McKidd publicly announced their separation in July. He shared a statement on his Instagram, “I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us. It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open. Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends."

Since their separation, Kevin McKidd has been romantically linked to Danielle Savre, known for her role in the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19. Their relationship was first noted in June 2022, when the couple was spotted together.

