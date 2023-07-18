Who is Keyan Safyari? 5 things to know about Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend

Bebe Rexha's boyfriend Keyan Safyari who is a successful cinematographer, recently body-shamed the singer for gaining weight. On July 15, the singer-songwriter shared messages from apparently now her ex-boyfriend Safyari on Instagram. The screenshot showed a long text hinting that Bebe broke up with Kenyan over the fat-shaming message. Here are 5 things you need to know about Emmy award-winning cinematographer Keyan Safyari.

Who is Keyan Safyari?

Keyan Safyari is a producer, director, and an Emmy award-winning Cinematographer for feature films, T.V. shows, commercials, and music videos. He graduated from California State University Northridge with a BA in Film Production. Keyan formed Moving Images Entertainment Inc. which specializes in all aspects of production to post-production. Using his skill set, he was able to provide a business model that was efficient for his clients and theatrically released films.

Keyan won an Emmy Award for cinematography in 2022 for ‘Adele: One Night Only’. He has also been nominated for other Emmys, as well as at the Grammy Awards and Teen Choice Awards for his camera work.

Where does Keyan Safyari live?

The 39-year-old cinematographer was born on September 17, 1983 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Keyan Safyari is a hocky lover

Rexha once shared a photo with Safyari where the couple was seen cuddling up at an L.A. Kings game.

The filmmaker once spoke about his love for hockey in 2018 on his professional Instagram account after interviewing former Kings star Wayne Gretzky. "'The great one' Wayne Gretzky, one of the nicest and not to mention classiest guys ever. Real pleasure to hang out with my childhood hero," he wrote.

Bebe Rexha once gifted Keyan Safyari a car on his birthday

In September 2020, Rexha and Safyari were seen sharing a kiss outside the singer's Los Angeles home after the filmmaker received a Ferrari as a birthday present. She later shared a photo of herself with Safyari posing on the hood of the on her Instagram story. Bebe wrote, "Happy birthday baby," but Keyan's face was covered with a heart emoji.

Keyan Safyari body-shamed Bebe Rexha for gaining weight

Recently, Bebe Rexha seemingly called out her boyfriend Keyan Safyari for body shaming her. The singer took to her Instagram Story to post the message, which hinted at a possible break-up of the couple after Safyari allegedly wrote that he wanted to be “honest” about her looks.

Keyan body-shamed the singer for gaining 35 pounds. A part of the text read, "I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me."

