Who is KiaraaKitty and why is she banned from Twitch twice in 2023?

Amazon-owned platform Twitch has reinstated the ban on controversial hot tub streamer "KiaraaKitty" after a recent stream. This is not the first time KiaraaKitty has landed in controversy on the platform, the Twitch streamer has been kicked off several times. This is KiaraaKitty's third ban in 2023 alone and sixth ban on Twitch overall. This ban is believed to be her permanent ban.

Who is Kiaraakitty?

KiaraaKitty is known for streaming IRL (in real life) frequently while exploring the world. She has a huge fanbase but she also has many detractors, owing to a 2021 issue in which she was accused of defrauding seven people. She has also received many suspensions from Twitch, the most recent once was in January, when she was banned for showing private content after performing squats on broadcast with her back to the camera. Kiaraa was banned again on April 25, albeit the reason for this time is unknown.

Why was KiaraaKitty banned from Twitch?

KiaraaKitty's Twitch channel is presently inaccessible; however, the ban is not permanent. Kiaraa has not disclosed the specific reason behind her ban. Although, there are some hypotheses as to what triggered this recent ban. According to viewers, the popular Twitch streamer was banned for showing a portion of her oil breasts live on the channel. While Twitch guidelines are unknown, it prohibits, "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements." Though Kiaraa is banned, she is still making content on TikTok and OnlyFans while she is banned, and she urges her followers to participate in her work on both sites. She has previously chastised Twitch over past suspensions. According to Twitch, obtaining several bans can result in an indefinite suspension.

