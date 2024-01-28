Who Is Kimberley Conrad? Hugh Hefner's Ex-Wife Defends Him After Release of Crystal Hefner’s Memoir

The American Playboy has been enthralling us since 1952 and Hugh Hefner remained an integral part of Playboy magazine for decades. Serving as the editor-in-chief of such a controversial magazine was never easy. As the 91-year-old’s memoir comes to light, Kimberley Conrad, the publisher’s ex-wife, speaks up.

What does Kimberley Conrad have to say about Hugh Hefner?

As Crystal Hefner’s Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself releases, Hugh Hefner’s ex-wife Kimberley speaks to everyone trying to make profits and cash in extra money. The 61-year-old ex-wife wants to take Hefner’s side as he is no longer around and reveal the rationale behind the memoir. The Contemporary artist believes that Hefner lived an impactful and exceptional life, also adding that, “through Playboy, he defined a lifestyle that lies at the heart of how many people think and feel.”

Kimberley has two children with Hefner, sons Marston and Cooper, before their divorce in 2010. His ex-wife still believes that beyond everything, Hef was still a genuine person. She is also upset with everyone who, "refuse to take accountability and use words loosely like ‘force’ and ‘survive’ to describe choices they made willingly at certain points in their own lives.” Kimberley points out how people are shaming Playboy as they are no longer benefiting from it. She also adds, “If you want to talk about exploitation, this is exactly what these women have done with Hef in his later years and at the end of his life.”

What does Kimberley Conrad have to say on the Memoir?

Crystal Hefner was married to Hugh Hefner just before he passed away in 2017 and she has extensively spoken about the man who was himself traumatized. Hefner believed he liberated women by bringing a sexual revolution, which didn’t work in his favor. Crystal believes this caused trauma to people and his previous girlfriends Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson have also commented confirming the same. Hefner was a strict boyfriend who had rules on all sorts of allowances he used to give to his girlfriend. Hefner had a disposable camera that had incriminating images of all women. Crystal says, “Rolls and rolls of potential blackmail, if he ever wanted to use it that way.” In conclusion, Crystal reveals, “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone's having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There's a price. Everything has a price."

