Who Is King Combs? All We Know About Sean Diddy's Son Christian Combs

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Christian Combs, son of rapper, producer, and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, was recently accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit. A woman has alleged that Combs' son, Christian, sexually assaulted her while she was working on his dad’s yacht. The 31-page lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

His father, who is facing a federal sex trafficking probe, is also named in the lawsuit for aiding the alleged assault. The complaint is on behalf of 25-year-old Grace O’Marcaigh.

O’Marcaigh, who worked as a bartender and the only onboard steward for the yacht, alleges that in the wee hours of 28 December, Christian Combs pressured her to have a shot of tequila. She “quickly suspected” that it had been mixed with drugs. Combs allegedly restricted her from going and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Who is Christian Combs?

King Combs, whose real name is Christian Combs, was born on April 1, 1998, in New York. King Combs launched his music career with the release of a 2019 EP called Cyncerely, C3.

He is known for his chart-topping tracks like Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Love You Better, and Deep End. Besides his music career, Christian Combs has also appeared in films and television shows, including Empire and Grown-ish. He is also a social media influencer, with 2.8 million followers on Instagram as of the time of this article's publishing.

In 2022, he collaborated with Kodak Black to release the song Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, which reached the No. 1 spot on Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart. The song was nominated for a Best Collaboration award at the 2023 BET Awards.

They share a great bond

Christian’s father, P. Diddy, a famous figure in the American entertainment industry, has made a name for himself as a rapper, singer, and record producer. He has received multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards, with notable hits like I Need A Girl, I’ll Be Missing You, and Through the Pain. Additionally, he is the proprietor of Bad Boys Records.

King Combs has been vocal about how much he admires his father as a person and an artist. "We joke around with each other, but at the same time, I have a super high level of respect for him," he told People in 2017.

The father-son duo performed together on stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

