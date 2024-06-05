Who Is Knull And Can He Appear In Venom: The Last Dance? Theory Explored

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is gearing up for the upcoming major release of the third installment of the Venom film series, Venom: The Last Dance. After the evident box office failures of Morbius and Madame Web, the studio really needs the success of Venom: The Last Dance to keep itself running.

The makers have finally dropped an official trailer of the upcoming film, ensuring fans of another superhero thriller centering around the fan-favorite characters of Eddie Brock and Venom. However, amid the trailer release, there is rising speculation that SSU is planning to introduce a major villain in the storyline, who is none other than Knull.

Everything to know about the supervillain, Knull

Knull is the most powerful of the symbiotes introduced in Marvel comics and is referred to as the "god of the symbiotes." Knull is credited with the creation of the symbiote species and is one of the most fearful villains in the Marvel universe. In the comics, he has been depicted as a powerful antagonist who directed Gorr the God Butcher's crusade against the gods, resulting in the creation of the Necrosword.

In the comics, the villain is often seen exchanging blows with Venom and Silver Surfer. According to CBR, his powers primarily include incredible strength, matter manipulation, healing, shapeshifting, flight, and dominance over all symbiotes. Knull was also the prime villain in the major Marvel Comics arc, King in Black, where he invaded Earth and was stopped by the joint efforts of The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the X-Men.

Will Knull make his appearance in the Venom: The Last Dance

The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is out, and it follows the journey of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom as they try to escape a shady government organization. Brock and Venom’s journey in the upcoming film will surely be a difficult one, as the duo will have to face strong enemies like Juno Temple's Dr. Payne, Stephen Graham's Toxin, and Chiwetel Ejiofor's unnamed commander, who is on a mission to capture symbiotes.

But that’s not all; the film will also feature an invasion of symbiotes from Venom's home planet. As this invasion is adapted in the movie, many believe that the upcoming film might set the precursor for the possible appearance of Knull. Fan theories even speculate that this could be the beginning of a major upcoming war in the SSU, driven by the dreadful Knull.

The possible entry of Knull into the SSU may help Sony garner significant attention from fans to their Spider-Man storyline. The mere thought of Knull being featured in the film is enough to excite fans for the upcoming Venom movie. Venom: The Last Dance will be released on October 25, 2024.

