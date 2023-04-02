Who is Lainey Wilson? 4 things to know about country singer nominated at CMT awards

The American country music singer, Lainey Wilson, needs no introduction. The 30-year-old musician has been making waves in the world of country music so far. She is known for hits like Heart Like A Truck, Never Say Never, wait in the truck, etc. At the 2023 CMT Awards, Lainey Wilson is expected to have a huge night. The singer is in first place with the maximum nominations, garnering a total of four nods in different categories. Here’re 4 things that you need to know about her -

Lainey Wilson also acts in Yellowstone

If you recognize her face, it's likely because she recently landed a part in the popular TV series Yellowstone. In the film Yellowstone, Lainey is portraying the role of a musician Abby, a singer who falls in love with hot ranch hand Ryan, who works for John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner. She has joined as a cast member for Yellowstone season 5.

Lainey has several awards and nominations in her name

Over the years, Lainey has won several accolades, including the prestigious Academy Country Music Awards. In 2021, She bagged ‘Song of the year award for “Things A Man Oughta Know”. She was also nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for her album “Things A Man Oughta Know” at CMT Music awards. In 2023, she has received four CMT Awards nominations in different categories, including Video of the Year In 2023, she was nominated for four CMT Awards, including Video of the Year (“Heart Like A Truck”), Collaborative Video of the Year (“wait in the truck,’ with HARDY, CMT Performance of the Year (“Never Say Never,” with Cole Swindell), and (“Never Say Never,” with Cole Swindell).

Lainey’s dad ‘Brian Lainey’ was a farmer

Lainey's father was a farmer in his family. In 2022, Lainey brought her father to the 56th CMA Awards. Her dad helped her learn a couple of chords and she started songwriting by her teenage years.

Lainey Wilson’s childhood love

Since Lainey Wilson is known for keeping her personal affairs secret, little is known about her boyfriend. The diva has previously discussed a seven-year relationship in which she was forced to decide between her love of singing and her heart. Lainey acknowledged that even though her love of music eventually prevailed, she has been writing ever since about that heartbreak.

