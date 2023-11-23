Who is Lana Del Ray's ex Evan Winiker? Explore their relationship as singer allegedly reveals the reason of their split

The Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Rey was recently engaged to music manager Evan Winiker, as per Billboard. Engagement rumors began circulating in early March when Del Rey was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event. The couple's relationship traces back to last fall when they were first linked, notably seen together at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival. Del Rey has subtly made appearances on Winiker's Instagram. Prior to Winiker, Del Rey was associated with musician Jack Donoghue, and their relationship seemingly became Instagram official in July 2022. She was also previously engaged to musician Clayton Johnson in 2020. Unfortunately, during her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar , she confirmed that she was single and discussed her relationship status.

Who is Lana Del Rey’s ex Evan Winiker?

Evan Winiker, the reported ex-fiance of Lana Del Rey, is a managing partner at Range Media, a prominent talent representation agency. Joining in March 2021, he brought with him a diverse clientele, including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet, and Walk Off the Earth. Prior to his tenure at Range Media, Winiker spent four years at Full Stop, expressing gratitude for the shared experiences and love within his Full Stop family. Transitioning to Range Media, he emphasized the agency's forward-thinking ethos and collaborative environment.

Before venturing into music management, Winiker was a member of the indie rock band Steel Train, sharing the stage with Jack Antonoff, a frequent Lana Del Rey collaborator. In November 2022, Winiker posted a photo with Antonoff in the studio, foreshadowing their collaboration on Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, released in March 2023. The couple's relationship first glimpsed at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September 2022, remained discreet. Winiker subtly acknowledged their connection in October 2022, sharing a gallery of photos, including one featuring Del Rey at a Halloween party.

Lana Del Rey talks about her relationship status

In a revealing interview with Harper Bazaar, the 38-year-old Say Yes to Heaven singer, Lana Del Rey, candidly discussed her relationship status and the unique dynamic of her Arkansas home. Opening up about the simplicity of her residence, Del Rey described it as an "accidental" litmus test for potential partners. She shared insights into past conflicts, stating, "We had some fights over this house, a couple of people. They didn't get it." Del Rey disclosed that a recent boyfriend was among those who "didn't get" her connection to the house.

She said, “I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here. Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it. … That one shocked me. I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship.”

In a candid reflection, the pop star acknowledged the challenging realization that her ex-partner seemed to desire the "idea of her" rather than embracing her true self. Lana Del Rey expressed the difficulty of coming to terms with this revelation, describing it as a "tough nut to swallow." She delved into the complexities of the situation, noting, “In that person’s case, there was something going on with them, like a little bubble ego. See, I don’t get to have one anymore. It’s been smashed to … what do you call it? Smithereens. I’m sure it’s somewhere in my toe. That’s it. I’d love to grow one. I’m learning how. I’m learning. I know what I want.”

The revelation about wanting the "idea of her" rather than her true self comes in the context of Lana Del Rey's engagement with music industry executive Evan Winiker earlier this year. However, the timeline and details of their split remain unclear.

