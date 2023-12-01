Who is Lana Del Rey's ex Sean Larkin? Exploring Live PD star's life, career, and relationship with singer

Lana Del Ray fans believe that the pop icon recently altered her song lyrics in a concert to shade her ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin. This comes after Larkin got married in 2022, shortly after breaking up with Lana Del Ray. Larkin rose to fame after his performance in Live PD. The retired cop also hosts two podcasts and announced that he was working on a book with Dan Abrams, his co-host in Live PD.

Lana Del Ray sang the song Chemtrails over the Country Club at her concert in Hyde Park. In the changed lyrics, she insinuates that Larkin got married even before his relationship with Lana Del Ray officially got over. She suggests that they were in couples therapy when he got married.

The lyrics suggested, "He's born in December and he got married when we were still together.” According to the lyrics heard on a fan video that has now gone viral on the internet, she sang, "Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything / He's born in December and I'm born in June / He's born in December and he got married while we were in couple's therapy together."

Sean Larkin got married to Carey Cadieux in 2022 after his long term relationship with Lana Del Ray

We believe that the song was about Sean Larkin as he was born on 7th December. Larkin became popular after starring in Live PD and via his podcasts, On Patrol: Live on Reels and Coptales and Cocktails. He got married to Carey Cadieux in January 2022. This was reported to be around the time of his breakup with Lana Del Ray.

Del Ray also spoke to The New York Times about the breakup. She said that the two were “just friends” who would “still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.” In an Instagram live, she also spoke to her fans about going through the breakup. She shared, "thought it was the end of the world. He was perceived as everything that I wasn't, sunshine-y and on the right side of the law and it just broke my heart, the whole idea of just everything disintegrating… Relationships completely break people, they really do. Even if you go on to the next one, it's not like it gets better."

