Who is Lana Del Rey's fiance Evan Winiker? 5 things to know about the music manager

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is engaged to music manager Evan Winiker, according to a report by Billboard. The rumoured duo has been spotted together in public a couple of times over the last months, but questions arose when Del Rey was spotted with a ring on her left-hand finger at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event. Continue reading to know more about the Summertime Sadness' reported fiance Evan Winiker.

5 things to know about Evan Winiker

Birthdate, place, and love for dogs

Evan Winiker was born in New York on December 22, 1982. The 40-year-old has a dog named Henry and he frequently shares pictures of the pet who goes with him on walks, hikes, beach days and dresses up on Halloween. As per a welcome post uploaded by Winiker on his Instagram, he adopted Henry in July 2020. "So happy to welcome this lil' guy to my family. Thank you, thank you, thank you @thelabellefoundation for connecting me with him and helping him find his forever home," the post reads.

Music manager at Range Media Partners

Winiker joined Range Media Partners as a music manager in 2021 and brought over clients like MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet, and Walk Off The Earth. "As a manager, it’s always my goal to surround my clients with the best teams in all areas. This ecosystem is truly that. It's an environment of forward-thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up," he told Variety at his joining.

Previous management work

Prior to working at Range Media, Winiker worked at Full Stop Management for four years, after his five years at Brandon Creed’s Creed Co., which merged with Jeffrey Azoff’s shop in 2017 to form Full Stop. "I'm beyond thankful for all the love and memories shared over the last few years with my Full Stop family, and thrilled to be embarking on this new journey," he said about leaving Full Stop Management after all the years.

Musician in the past and Steel Train

Winiker is a former musician and was a part of the indie rock band Steel Train before his shift to talent agencies and music management. The band from New Jersey was active from 2002 to 2013, with Winiker's instrument being bass. He also used to provide backing vocals to the band which also included singer and producer Jack Antonoff as a member. Steel Train has toured with Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, The Fray, and Silversun Pickups.

Late-night talk show performances

Being a part of Steel Train Winiker has also given performances on late-night shows including The Late Show With David Letterman and Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

