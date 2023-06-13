Who is late Treat Williams' wife? 5 things you need to know about Pam Van Sant

Treat Williams was one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. He passed away at the age of 71 on June 12. The Everwood and Hair star met with a tragic motorcycle accident after which he died. Throughout his remarkable career, Williams was enlightened by the immense support of his wife Pam Van Sant. His love for Pam was indescribable as he used to share tributes to her on Instagram. Here are 5 things you need to know about the wife of late actor Treat Williams, Pam Van Sant.

Who is Pam Van Sant?

Late actor Treat Williams’ wife Pam Van Sant is not only an actress but also a producer. If you check her profile on IMDb, you will find that she acted on the television series called American Masters in 1995.

When did Pam marry Treat Williams?

Pam Van Sant married Treat Williams in 1988. Their marriage was 35 years long, until the actor’s passing. Treat affectionately used to call his wife his ‘girl for life.’ Ever since they married, the couple has supported each other through highs and lows.

ALSO READ: Actor Treat Williams dies at 71: 5 things to know about the beloved Everwood star

Where does Pam live?

Pam Van Sant and Treat Williams used to reside in Vermont and made it their permanent address for over 30 years. When Williams used to travel for work, his wife took care of their beautiful apartment.

How many children does the couple have?

Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant have two children. Pam became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to her son Gill in December 1992. Six years later, Pam and Treat welcomed their second child, daughter Ellinor who is known as Ellie in September 1998.

Talking about their children, Gill is a well-known artist who often shares posts of his work on Instagram. He has quite a big fan following as well. Gill also has a keen interest in music as he shares his beatboxing talent with his fans and followers. Not only this but also, Gill raises his voice against social injustices. On the other hand, the couple’s daughter Elinor recently graduated from The University of Vermont. In April this year, Treat and Elinor spent some quality father-daughter time as they went on a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

Pam was a supportive wife to Treat Williams

Pam Van Sant always supported her husband Treat Williams in his career. She used to take her children to the premiere of shows making sure her husband has a supportive wife. Pam has always been there for Williams on red carpets and other significant events. She attended the 48th Emmy Awards when her husband was honored for his work on The Late Shift in 1996.

Advertisement









ALSO READ: Al Pacino hangs out with his ex Beverly D’Angelo amid Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy; Details inside