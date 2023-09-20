Who Is Laura Gallacher? 5 key facts about Russell Brand's wife amid sexual assault allegations

Laura Gallacher is Russell Brand's wife. Their relationship, which predates Brand's high-profile marriage with Katy Perry, has been marked by significant milestones. Here are five crucial facts that provide insight into Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand's wife.

The initial meeting and reconnection

Brand and Gallacher first crossed paths in 2007, introduced by her sister, TV and radio broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher. Their initial encounter led to a brief romance, although Brand, at 30, was a decade older than Laura. After their separation, Brand went on to marry Katy Perry, but fate had other plans. In 2015, the two reconnected on the streets of London, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

The wedding

In 2017, Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a church near their Henley-on-Thames home in England. The wedding was attended by notable figures, including Noel Gallagher, David Baddiel, and Jonathan Ross, and their daughter Mabel.

Expanding family

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel, in November 2016, followed by the arrival of their second daughter, Peggy, in July 2018. Brand announced their expectation of a third child in June, expressing how fatherhood has transformed his perspective on life and love.

Laura Gallacher's career

According to US Magazine, Laura Gallacher is a published author, known for her bestselling books like The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play: Easy Activities & Creative Craft for Kids and their Grown-ups. In March 2022, Russell Brand celebrated the release of her book Slow Down and Be Here Now, emphasizing its importance for parents and children.

Silent support for Russell Brand

Amidst the recent allegations against Russell Brand, Laura Gallacher has maintained a stoic silence on the matter and has seemingly deleted her social media profiles in the wake of the controversy. While her stance remains undisclosed, her sister, Kirsty Gallacher, appeared to show support for Brand by sharing his statement video on her Instagram Story with a red heart emoji.

