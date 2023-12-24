Who is Leonard Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with Maestro's subject

Leonard Bernstein was one of the most influential American composers and conductors of the 20th century. However, few know about the woman who stood by his side for over 30 years - his wife Felicia Montealegre. Here is a closer look at her life and relationship with the legendary maestro.

Felicia Montealegre was Leonard Bernstein's wife and lifelong muse. A Chilean-American actress, she met Bernstein in 1946 and the two married in 1951, forming one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood at the time.

Their relationship was tumultuous at times, with Bernstein struggling with his sexuality. But Felicia's devotion to her husband and support of his career played a big role in his success. She was his biggest champion.

An encounter and whirlwind romance

Felicia first met Bernstein at a party in 1946 in Mexico. "We were introduced and we looked at each other and fell in love," she later recalled to biographer Humphrey Burton. They began a long-distance romance, with letters as their primary means of communication.

As Bernstein told Esquire magazine in a 1974 interview, "She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen...It was really love at first sight." Their passion and chemistry was evident. Fellow composer Aaron Copland, who introduced the couple, said "the sparks were flying all over the place."

Trials and triumphs

The couple faced rumors of Bernstein's bisexuality and affairs throughout their marriage. But Felicia stood by him unconditionally. "She knew everything...she was incredibly understanding," Bernstein said.

She accompanied him on tours and was involved in all aspects of his career, providing invaluable support. "Lenny couldn't have functioned without her," said their daughter Jamie Bernstein. Felicia passed away in 1978 after 32 years of marriage, leaving a void in Bernstein's life.

Felicia Montealegre was the love of Leonard Bernstein's life. Through her devotion and partnership, she played a key role in his success as a musician and left a lasting legacy as his lifelong muse.

