Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend? 5 key things to know about Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio is dating someone new again, the popular Hollywood actor who is known for his preference for dating younger women is now dating a 25-year-old. He is now reportedly dating the beautiful Italian model, Vittoria Ceretti. As the media keeps an eye on this new relationship, here are five important facts to know about Vittoria Ceretti.

Early beginnings

Vittoria Ceretti was born on June 7, 1998, in Brescia, Italy. Her journey into the world of modeling started at the age of 14, setting her on a path to international recognition.

Runway royalty

Ceretti has established herself as a prominent figure on international catwalks. Renowned fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe, Givenchy, Versace, Jacquemus, and Chanel collaborate with her, a testament to her talent and appeal.

A modelling milestone

Vittoria Ceretti's career received a significant boost when she reached the finals of the annual Elite Model Look event organized by Elite Model Management. This accomplishment marked the beginning of her professional journey and led to her first gig with the prestigious Italian label Kristina Ti.

A celebrity circle

Beyond her modeling career, Ceretti shares a close friendship with Gigi Hadid, another name often associated with Leonardo DiCaprio romantically. Their public appearances, including a notable one at the Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, have piqued interest and speculation.

Previous relationships

Vittoria Ceretti was previously in a high-profile marriage with DJ Matteo Miller, but they ultimately decided to part ways amicably on June 12th, marking a significant chapter in her romantic history.

