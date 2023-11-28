Who is Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti? Exploring her life, age, career, and their relationship timeline

Rumors of Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti first started making rounds in August this year after they were spotted together. This came after an alleged split of the Wolf Of Wall Street actor with Gigi Hadid. Since then, the duo has been seen vacationing on a yacht with other models like Meghan Roche and Imaan Hammam. Today, we are looking at Vittoria Ceretti and her journey in the fashion industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti's life and career as a supermodel

Ceretti started working at the tender age of fourteen and has modeled for multiple campaigns with high-end fashion houses such as Balenciaga, Versace, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen. She made her runway debut in Milan for the notable designer Kristina Ti.

The 25-year-old model also enjoys a cool 1.5 million followers on Instagram and has appeared on the cover of Vogue. She was earlier married to Matteo Milleri, an Italian DJ, but announced her divorce in June 2023.

Vittoria made headlines when she spoke up against rampant nepotism in the industry and people who did not acknowledge their privilege. In an Instagram story, she wrote that she had bumped into an interview of a 'nepo baby' and asked them to appreciate and know where they came from instead of comparing their journey to hers.

She wrote that she would like to see if the certain "nepo baby" could have "lasted through the first five years of my career." It is rumored that she was referring to Lily Rose Depp. Ceretti received tons of support for her statement.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti snuck out of Versace's after-party almost run in his ex Gigi Hadid

Details of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship

It has been rumored that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti met during the Cannes Film Festival 2023. This was during the premiere of DiCaprio's movie Killers of the Flower Moon. Later, Page Six reported that an eyewitness had seen them on an ice cream date in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail made headlines when they quoted an insider source about the couple. The source revealed, "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips." They added, "It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."

Advertisement

The couple also had their moment at Leonardo's 49th birthday party, which they celebrated together along with Jay-Z, Beyonce, Taika Waititi, and others.