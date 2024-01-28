Who Is Lewis Pullman? Exploring His Life And Career As He Becomes The Frontrunner To Take Steven Yeun's Place In MCU's Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios is considering Lewis Pullman, who is the top choice to star in Thunderbolts, following the recent vacancy left by Steven Yeun. Yeun was attached to Thunderbolts in February 2023, though Marvel did not officially announce his casting. But on January 2, 2024, news broke that the Oscar-nominated actor was departing the project centering on Marvel’s villains and antiheroes.

Thunderbolts, a film starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and directed by Jake Schreier has been delayed due to writers' and actors' strikes in 2023, with its release date pushed to July 25, 2025.

Who is Lewis Pullman?

Lewis Pullman an American actor, began his acting career with the film The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017). His subsequent film credits include The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). On Television, he has played Major Major Major Major in Catch-22 (2019) and starred in Outer Range (2022) and Lessons in Chemistry (2023). For playing a chemist in the Lessons in Chemistry, he was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Awards and Independent Spirit Awards.

Pullman is the son of actor Bill Pullman and modern dancer Tamara Hurwitz. He has a sister, Maesa, who is a singer-songwriter, and a brother, Jack, who is a puppet-maker. Pullman also plays the drums in the band Atta Boy alongside Eden Brolin, Freddy Reish, and Dashel Thompson. They released their first album, Out of Sorts, in 2012. Their second album, Big Heart Manners, was released in 2020 after an eight-year hiatus.

Pullman began his acting career with short films, starting with The Tutor in 2013. In 2015, he graduated from Warren Wilson College with a Social Work degree. In the same year, he auditioned for Highston, a television series, and was cast in a six-episode order. The pilot episode, featuring Flea and Shaquille O'Neal, was well-received by critics. However, Highston was canceled in December 2017 after only one episode.

Pullman made his feature film acting debut in 2017 with The Ballad of Lefty Brown, a Western starring his father in the titular lead role. His additional roles in 2017 include the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Aftermath, the British drama Lean on Pete, and the critically acclaimed film Battle of the Sexes, starring his father.

In 2018, Pullman starred in the slasher film The Strangers: Prey at Night, which grossed $32.1 million and received mixed reviews. The film was a box-office success, grossing against a $5 million production budget. In 2018, he starred alongside Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, and Chris Hemsworth in Bad Times at the El Royale. Pullman's performance in the film was praised by critics.

In 2019, Pullman starred in Catch-22, the Hulu adaptation of the 1961 novel of the same name starring George Clooney. That same year, he starred in the thriller film Them That Follow. In 2022, Pullman played Rhett Abbott in the Amazon series Outer Range, Lieutenant Robert "Bob" Floyd in the Tom Cruise-led sequel Top Gun: Maverick, and the romantic lead in Press Play.

In 2023, Pullman starred alongside Brie Larson in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lessons in Chemistry. He will next star in the James Wan-produced horror film Salem's Lot, an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Lewis Pullman to replace Steven Yeun in MCU's Thunderbolts

The rising star, Lewis Pullman is now Marvel Studios’ top choice to replace Steven Yeun in the role of the antihero Sentry in their upcoming antihero film Thunderbolts. Yeun had been attached to the project since February of 2023, but after delays due to the writers and actors strike last year, the film was pushed a full year to July 25, 2025.

Pullman would be joining a starry cast that includes Florence Pugh, reprising her role as the Black Widow Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan returning to the MCU as Bucky Barnes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus returning to her role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell returning as the failed Captain America John Walker, David Harbour returning as Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko returning as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen reprising her role as Ava Starr/Ghost, and Harrison Ford stepping into the late William Hurt’s role of Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross.

Pullman's character, Sentry, is a relatively recent Marvel addition, created by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch in 2000. He’s a Superman clone with many of the same abilities, but in the comics, his alter ego, The Void, becomes the kind of Jekyll & Hyde antihero that both Bruce Banner and Wanda Maximoff have been.

