Who is Lily-Rose Depp's girlfriend 070 shake? 5 things to know about the female rapper

070 Shake, actual name Daniela Velez-Brito, is a budding music singer noted for her distinct style and deep vocals. She's one of many new artists whose work is difficult to explain because it combines so many diverse forms — pop, alternative, ambient, and hip-hop.

While she was already one of the most intriguing new artists to watch, she is now reaching the mainstream for the first time, owing to a brilliant and fortunate collaboration. 070 Shake is featured on Raye's latest track, "Escapism," which has become a smash hit. The song debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom (where Raye is from), and it's already a top 40 hit in the United States.

As she has been grabbing headlines, here are five fascinating facts about the 070 Shake before she grabbed fame.

Name and Early Career

Shake began her musical career as a member of the musical collective 070, which comprised almost a dozen people. The name of the band was inspired by their mutual hometown of North Bergen, New Jersey, which also inspired Shake's stage name, which was derived from local zip codes. Shake has credited Michael Jackson, Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott as inspirations for her work.

First Album

Shake eventually released her debut album Modus Vivendi in 2020 after offering fans songs, a mixtape, and an EP. The album received widespread acclaim for its distinct combination of alternative R&B, hip-hop, and soul music, as well as Shake's hauntingly beautiful and thought-provoking lyrics. Tracks on the CD include "Guilty Conscience" and "Morrow," which both demonstrate Shake's ability to tackle complicated emotions and issues in her music.

Shake's second album, You Can't Kill Me, is set to be released in the summer of 2022. While both titles received praise and acclaim from the music industry and reviewers, neither was a chart hit.

Collaboration between Kanye West and Shake

Shake gained greater popularity in 2018 after she appeared on Kanye West's smash tune "Ghost Town" off his album Ye. Behind the scenes, the two collaborated on writing and producing in Wyoming, where the rapper enlisted the support of many of his favourite bands to help him try new things and explore.

The producer, songwriter, and singer appear to be still tied to West's GOOD Music label; however, it's unclear what the company's situation is or whether Shake will continue to work with the struggling hip-hop behemoth.

070 Shake - Sexuality

Shake has frequently preferred she or her pronouns in her writing while describing love, yet she does not use one term over another.

She spoke about her sexuality in an interview with Pitchfork, stating, "I don't really identify myself as queer or gay or anything." "I only like girls."

Shake's honesty about her sexuality has made her a role model for many young LGBTQ individuals and helped to improve exposure for the community, particularly in the hip-hop business, which has lagged in this area.

Performances

Shake's live performances are known for their intensity, emotion, and musical inventiveness. She has dazzled audiences with her dramatic stage presence and strong vocals at prominent festivals such as Coachella, Rolling Loud, and Afropunk.

She's also opened for Kid Cudi, and she'll be introducing Coldplay on the last leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour later this year.

