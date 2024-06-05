Who is Liv Warfield? All About The America's Got Talent Season 19 Contestant Who Earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

The competition for America’s Got Talent Season 19 is going to be stiff. With the auditions rolling in, the AGT stage has witnessed astounding talents from all over America. But only a few have been capable of earning Simon Cowell’s appreciation, the AGT judge notorious for his tough criticism of the contestants.

But how epochal would it be to crack the toughest judge in America’s Got Talent, or better, earn a golden buzzer? That is what Liv Warfield, a professional musician did in the latest episode of the NBC show.

Who is Liv Warfield?

Liv Warfield, 44, is a professional R&B singer-songwriter hailing from Chicago, Illinois. She is well-established in the music sphere with a career that traces back to two decades ago. She self-released her debut album, Embrace Me in 2006, per NBC.

Warfield’s career milestone remains performing alongside one of the greatest musicians, Prince when she was selected for the late singer’s band, New Power Generation in 2009. She also went on a five-year tour with the band. The pro singer was featured on Prince’s Welcome 2 America album, per Talent Recap.

In 2017, the singer, who is also known for her energetic performances, released her second album, The Unexpected, and made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She put up a live performance of her then newly-released single, Why Do You Lie.

More recently, Warfield has been associated with Roadcase Royale, a group formed with Nancy Wilson in 2016. She has shared the stage with the latter and collaborated on songs like You and Me.

Warfield also released her third album, The Edge in 2023.

How did Liv Warfield earn the golden buzzer?

Stepping onto the AGT stage in the June 4 episode, Live Warfield opened up about her long experience in the music industry. Simon Cowell asked for an insight about the current state of the industry to which she reflected on trying to make it big for years, given the tough competition today. Yet, Warfield highlighted that despite the challenges, she has never contemplated quitting music which seemingly impressed Judge Cowell.

Warfield’s riveting performance of her original song, Stare, backed by a huge talented band that took up most of the stage, left the audience and judges agape. Especially, Cowell, who claimed her electrifying performance felt like getting “punched in the face” but in a good way.

The Illinois-based singer’s dedication to her craft and music encouraged Cowell to hit the golden buzzer allowing her to secure her spot directly in the AGT live shows.

Cowell was deeply impressed and moved and stepped out on the stage to thank all of Warfield’s band members and stretched out for a hug with the talented singer. "You just made our show great, thank you,” the English TV personality told Warfield backstage.

Season 19 brought with it a new golden buzzer twist that will allow each judge to press the golden button twice this year. Earlier, the buzzers were strictly limited to only five, with each judge having one and one with the host. While host Terry Crews still has the privilege of one golden buzzer, the judges get two each.

