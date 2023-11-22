Who is Logan Lerman's fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Exploring relationship timeline amid engagement announcement

Logan Lerman and his longtime girlfriend, Analuisa Ana Corrigan, are taking the next step in their relationship as they recently got engaged! The 28-year-old ceramics artist joyfully shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the 31-year-old actor popped the question. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship timeline.



Who is Analuisa Corrigan?

Analuisa Corrigan, known as Ana, is a 28-year-old ceramics artist based in Los Angeles and New York. She specializes in crafting ceramic work, particularly lamps, and holds a BFA from Parsons School of Design. Ana's artistic journey led her from studying oil painting to graphic design before discovering her passion for ceramics.

Ana's Early Life and Career



Originally from San Diego, Ana pursued oil painting initially but switched to graphic design for its practicality. However, her desire to create with her hands and work with clay eventually led her to ceramics. Ana finds fulfillment in knowing that her creations, especially lamps, become a part of people's intimate spaces as per her website bio.

When Did Ana and Logan Start Dating?

Ana and Logan Lerman, the 31-year-old actor known for his roles in movies like Percy Jackson, have been romantically linked since January 2020. Their relationship became more public with a red carpet debut in July 2022 at the premiere of Logan's film Bullet Train.



Logan's Sweet Birthday Message to Ana

In a surprising move, given his private nature on social media, Logan wished Ana a happy birthday on Instagram in December 2021. He expressed in the caption, “Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday,” he added “She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.” The post left fans shocked and excited for the star.

Logan's Previous Relationship: Alexandra Daddario



Before Ana, Logan Lerman was linked romantically with Alexandra Daddario, his co-star from the Percy Jackson series. Although the exact start of their relationship is unclear, reports in December 2014 suggested their engagement. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in August 2015.

Logan and Ana's Engagement

The couple recently announced their engagement in a heartwarming Instagram post. Ana shared a photo booth strip of the couple embracing and a close-up video of the engagement ring. She wrote in the caption “That’s Mrs Logie to you," and Logan replied in the comment, "Love you, sweetie."

Fans are thrilled to see this next chapter in their love story unfold.

