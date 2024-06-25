Who Is Louisa Jacobson? Know all about Meryl Streep’s Daughter as Gilded Age Star Comes Out As Queer

Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep's youngest daughter, has openly identified as queer. On June 22, the 33-year-old actress, who stars in HBO's The Gilded Age, shared her first official Instagram photos with her partner, Anna Blundell. Making this announcement during Pride Month added a festive and celebratory tone to her coming out.

Louisa Jacobson make their relationship public

Jacobson shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing joy. "Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb," she captioned, adding heart, fire, and rainbow-flag emojis. This post featured a screenshot from a New York Times article titled "We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion," a selfie with Blundell, and a solo shot of herself wearing a black suit.

Friends and fans alike responded to the post with overwhelming spirit. Actress Ariana DeBose wrote, "LIVE queen!" and Derek Blasberg added, "Happy pride." One fan shed light on the timing, writing, "COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM'S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC." Jacobson's mother, Meryl Streep, turned 75 over the same weekend.

Louisa Jacobson's blossoming relationship

Last December, Anna Blundell, a high-fashion photoshoot producer for brands including Versace and Chloe, featured Jacobson on her Instagram. In response to Blundell's post, Jacobson exclaimed, "OMFG ILYSM," and Blundell responded with "ily," which is shorthand for "I love you." Their public interactions show a deep and affectionate relationship.

Advertisement

Blundell also shared a cheerful photo of herself at a social event in late May with the caption, "Life is so fun and cool & I'm the luckiest!!!" Jacobson's response, "Must be nice to be so gorgeous," showcases their playful and loving relationship.

Louisa Jacobson's career and achievements

Jacobson, like her mother, graduated from Yale's School of Drama. She began her career in theater before moving on to screen roles. Since 2022, she has played Marian Brook, a socially conscious socialite, in The Gilded Age. Her performance, along with her co-stars, earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for their ensemble work on the show.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jacobson discussed the upcoming third season of The Gilded Age. She hinted at more drama, saying she believes season 3 will simply be a continuation of the same delicious drama. But perhaps with a bit more power and edge. That's what she hopes, and she's encouraged the show's creator, Julian Fellowes, to keep notes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Beautiful Tracy’s Beautiful Day': Michael J Fox Shares Loving Tribute To Wife On Her Birthday