Who Is Luigi Mangione? Investigation Discovery Documentary Release Date, Where to Watch on OTT And More Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Investigation Discovery is preparing to release Who Is Luigi Mangione?, an hour-long documentary that dives into the life of the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as per Cleveland.com.

The special will premiere on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. The documentary promises to provide a closer look at the events leading up to Thompson’s tragic death, as well as an in-depth exploration of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in the case.

The documentary will feature exclusive interviews with those who knew Mangione personally, including key figures involved in the case. Notable interviews include New York Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

These insights will provide a deeper understanding of Mangione’s life and the circumstances that led to his arrest. The documentary also tracks Mangione’s background, from his health struggles to his online activity, offering a closer look at his psyche and motivations leading up to the murder.

Fans of true crime can tune in to the Who Is Luigi Mangione? premiere on Investigation Discovery’s cable and satellite channels. For those who prefer to watch on-demand, the documentary will be available for streaming on Max.

Additionally, viewers without cable can access the show through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

The murder of Brian Thompson, which occurred on December 4, 2024, quickly became a highly publicized event. Many condemned the act, but the case also sparked a broader conversation about healthcare issues.

Advertisement

Social media platforms saw people discussing their frustrations with medical claim rejections, with some linking these experiences to Mangione’s actions.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the murder and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Despite the severity of the charges, Mangione has garnered support from online communities, amplifying calls for healthcare reform.