Who is Mackenzie Phillips? Exploring her life, career, and her disturbing relationship with her dad

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and substance abuse

Mackenzie Phillips has one of the darkest stories in Hollywood. When she sat on Oprah’s sofa in 2009 and continued to drop some bombshells detailing her dark and incestuous relationship with her father, the whole world was shocked.

Recently while talking to her half-sister Chynna Phillips Baldwin on her Youtube channel, the former child star again opened up about that painful chapter in her life and how she has moved on from that time.

Mackenzie Phillips’ dark relationship with her father

Mackenzie Phillips had an unusual and frankly quite disturbing relationship with her father. The One Day At A Time star was in an incestuous relationship with her father, which went on until she got pregnant and had to get an abortion for which her father paid himself.

The once-teen star then had severe substance abuse issues which led her to frequenting rehab centers multiple times. Mackenzie had first detailed her life story in her 2011 book, High on Arrival: A Memoir. Her father, who was a frontman for the band Mamas & Papas, was also responsible for her drug abuse issues as he used to roll her marijuana joints and even some cocaine when she was just 11 years old.

Mackenzie had later said that she decided to forgive her father for all the physical and emotional abuse that she suffered at his hands when he was on his deathbed in 2001.

Mackenzie Phillips’ journey to making peace with her life

Mackenzie Phillips had to endure a very difficult life due to the trauma that her father passed on to her. Not just the physical abuse, but the emotional scars that led her to drug addiction to numb the pain made for a very difficult adult life for the once young star.

Her frequent visits to rehab centers made her empathize with addicts more which also led her to become a substance abuse counselor in her bid to help others who are going through dark periods in their lives similar to hers.

Despite all that, Mackenzie admitted to her sister that she is at peace and has found forgiveness not just for her father but for her past self as well, leading to a definite road to a better future.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or substance abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

