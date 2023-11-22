Who is Mandy Moore? A loser look at her life and career as she becomes guest judge on Dancing With The Stars

Mandy Moore's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable, spanning over two decades and showcasing her evolution from a bubblegum pop singer to a multifaceted artist, actress, and producer. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Mandy Moore's journey to Hollywood

Hailing from New Hampshire, Amanda Leigh Moore, aka Mandy Moore burst onto the Hollywood scene in 1999 when she signed with Epic Records, releasing her debut single, Candy, which quickly climbed to No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While Moore's initial success was rooted in music, she soon expanded her horizons into the world of acting. In 2001, she made her first on-screen appearance in Disney's The Princess Diaries, where she not only showcased her acting skills but also performed Stupid Cupid during a memorable scene, demonstrating her versatility.

The following year marked a significant milestone in her acting career with the lead role in A Walk to Remember (2002), a film that, despite modest box office success at the time, has grown into a beloved cult classic with lasting popularity. Embracing the romantic comedy genre, Moore starred in films like Because I Said So, License to Wed, and Chasing Liberty throughout the 2000s.

However, her artistic pursuits were not limited to acting, as she continued to explore her musical talents. In 2009, Moore released her sixth studio album, Amanda Leigh, showcasing her ability to seamlessly transition between the worlds of music and film.

The iconic Tangled voice

The year 2010 marked a significant moment in Moore's career as she became a Disney Princess, lending her voice to the character Rapunzel in the animated film Tangled. The success of Tangled led to further recognition, with the film's song I See the Light earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song in 2011. Moore's character Rapunzel continued to enchant audiences in Tangled: The Series, solidifying her place in the iconic realm of Disney animated characters.

The This Is Us Success

However, it was NBC's hit drama This Is Us that truly catapulted Moore into a new echelon of recognition. Cast as Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch of the Pearson family, Moore's portrayal garnered critical acclaim. Her work on the show earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2019, marking a career highlight.

Return to the musical roots

Despite her success in acting, Moore never abandoned her first love—music. In March 2020, she released her seventh studio album, Silver Landings, a testament to her never-ending passion for music. This return to her musical roots showcased a different side of Moore, one that resonated with both longtime fans and a new audience.

About Mandy Moore's personal life

On the personal front, Moore's life has seen significant milestones. In 2018, she married musician Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony at her Los Angeles home. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February 2021. The family expanded with the announcement of Baby No. 2, arriving in the fall of 2022.

Mandy Moore's appearance on DWTS

Mandy Moore's influence has now extended to the realm of reality television. In the recent episode of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 32, which aired on November 21, 2023, the theme centered around Taylor Swift. Fans enthusiastically danced to the tunes of Swift as she carried on with her Eras World tour. Although Taylor Swift wasn't physically present, the show welcomed a guest judge with a significant connection to her, Mandy Moore.

