American singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore, popularly known for her role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in Los Angeles. Now, in 2024, they are expecting their third child together.

Mandy Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, is the lead singer of the indie rock band Dawes, which has released eight albums. The fan moment is not over yet! Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore's co-star in This Is Us, is a fan of his work. On Busy Tonight, Sullivan shared that he and Goldsmith have a bromance and bonded over music. He even bought all of Dawes' records and said Goldsmith is producing his next album.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s love story initially started on Instagram

The Princess Diaries actress Mandy Moore and Goldsmith's iconic romance initially started on Instagram in May 2015 when Moore posted about being a fan of his band. Dawes. Goldsmith saw the post, sent her a message, and then they started emailing. They later went on a date and the rest is history. Mandy Moore even later thanked Instagram as a gesture to help her find her fiancé.

In June 2019, the lovely couple shared photos of them from the recording studio. On September 17, Moore released the first single from her new album, her first since 2009, which she worked on with Taylor Goldsmith. Mandy Moore had previously said her marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams affected her music career. She also told people that collaborating with Taylor was a special experience.

The couple often supports each other's careers and has collaborated before. Taylor Goldsmith co-wrote Invisible Ink, a song Moore's character sings on This Is Us. They also performed it together at an Emmy FYC event in Hollywood.

Moore has also supported Goldsmith's music career. In 2017, she appeared in the music video for Dawes' song Rolling With The Punches.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith: Love, adventures, and support

Since getting married in 2018, the couple has shared their declaration of love on Instagram, showcasing travels, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and renovating a home in Pasadena. Moore told Glamour that Taylor’s incredible support helped her heal from her divorce, calling him an ideal partner and future father. She believes he passed as a step to remind her where she is now, saying she’d go through it all again to be with Taylor because that’s how their relationship is.

On April 10, 2024, Goldsmith posted a loving tribute to Moore on Instagram for her 40th birthday. He praised her kindness, grace, and selflessness, joking about their son's mix-up. He expressed his deep love and gratitude, wishing her the best birthday yet.

On May 31, 2024, A Walk To Remember actress Mandy Moore announced her third pregnancy on Instagram alongside Goldsmith. She shared her excitement for their growing family, mentioning their sons and anticipating a baby girl. Their first child, August, was born on Feb. 20, 2021, followed by their second son, Oscar, on Oct. 20, 2023.

