Who is Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the Barbie actress

Margot Robbie, the Oscar-winning actress, has been happily married to British film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016. Despite their celebrity status, the couple values privacy, making rare public appearances and keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Exploring Tom Ackerley's life, career, and relationship with Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's first meet and collaboration

The pair first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, a World War II drama. Ackerley, then an assistant director, and Margot Robbie, the leading lady, began dating the following year. Now, they collaborate closely as business partners, having co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014. The production company boasts successful projects like I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie, all featuring Robbie. They lived together with friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara during the early days of their production company.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley make rare public appearance

Known for their discretion, Robbie and Ackerley seldom discuss their relationship publicly. Until 2023, they rarely made joint public appearances. However, in May 2023, they attended the Chanel Cruise fashion show, and in July, they graced the world premiere of the Barbie movie, marking a departure from their usual low-key profile.

After the global Barbie press tour, the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation in Greece, where affectionate moments between them were captured by onlookers.

Tom Ackerley's professional background

Harry Potter films: Ackerley's journey in the film industry began as an extra in the early Harry Potter films. Robbie, a huge fan of the series, found his childhood photos from the set amusing.

Behind the scenes in the Film Industry Transitioning from being in front of the camera, Ackerley pursued studies at Godalming College and later entered the film industry behind the scenes. Starting as a floor runner and set production assistant, he eventually became an assistant director.

The beginning of the love story with Robbie

The couple's love story started on the set of Suite Française in 2013, where Ackerley was a third assistant director. Despite Robbie initially resisting relationships, their deep friendship blossomed into love.

A secret wedding in Australia

In a surprise move, Robbie and Ackerley secretly tied the knot in December 2016 on Australia's Gold Coast. The low-key ceremony reflected their desire to keep personal moments private.

After tying the knot, the couple didn't go on an official honeymoon. Forgoing a traditional honeymoon, the couple dived into work on the film I, Tonya, immediately after their wedding. Eventually, they did find time for a post-project getaway to Tahiti.

Tom is Margot's support system

Ackerley plays a pivotal role in boosting Robbie's confidence when she faces self-doubt before starting a new movie. His reassuring words helped her overcome her nervousness. While Ackerley supports Robbie in her moments of doubt, he turns to her for comfort in situations he finds challenging, such as encountering snakes. Despite her Australian upbringing with wildlife, Ackerley, being English, finds it unnerving.

In June 2023, Ackerley accompanied Robbie on the global press tour for the Barbie movie, standing by her side at premieres in Korea, Australia, and Los Angeles.

Red Carpet moments at the Barbie premiere

The couple dazzled on the red carpet at the world premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles. Robbie, channeling a 1960s Barbie, and Ackerley, resembling a modern-day Ken doll, showcased their chemistry and style.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's journey from a film set to a successful production company and a thriving marriage reflects a blend of passion, privacy, and mutual support.

